Diabetes: 7 Mistakes To Avoid While Testing Blood Sugar Levels At Home

Diabetes: Healthy blood sugar levels helps prevent complications of diabetes

Highlights Diabetics should check blood sugar levels regularly

Low-glycemic foods are beneficial for diabetics

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help control blood sugar levels

Diabetes is a chronic condition which requires management of blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels start affecting different organs of the body negatively. If you are a diabetic it is important to check blood sugar levels regularly. It helps you understand diet and lifestyle you are following is helpful in controlling blood sugar levels or not. It also helps you avoid major fluctuations in blood sugar levels. These days blood sugar levels can be checked at home. Glucometer is commonly used to keep a constant check on blood sugar levels. But many often make several mistakes while measuring blood sugar levels at home. Dr. Girish Parmar, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetes explains a few common mistakes you should be avoiding to achieve accurate results.

Mistakes to avoid while measuring blood sugar levels

1) Postprandial blood sugar

Postprandial blood glucose test measures blood glucose a post a meal. While testing the two-hour postprandial sugar level, its ideal to start counting the time once you start the meal instead of upon completion of the meal.

Take a note of the time when you are checking your blood sugars

Photo Credit: iStock

2) Prick timing

For a more accurate reading of your sugar levels, it's ideal to try attempting the test during different time of the day. As a lot of environmental and physiological factors do change according to the time.

3) Prick finger

Most common mistake is using the same finger for the blood sugar test every day, repeatedly. Doing so, may cause you pain or even a minor injury. Thus it is best to keep rotating the finger from either hand for blood sugar level testing.

4) One prick, one needle

It has been observed a dangerous habit amongst the patients to use the same needle for more than five to six pricks or even avoiding changing it for longer durations. It can increase the chances of infection multi-fold. It is ideal to discard the needle after ever prick with proper safety measures.

5) Needle depth

The lancing devices, used for the test come with adjustable needle depths which can be changed as per the thickness of skin on your fingers. Make sure the prick is set between 3-4 to ensure a proper prick.

Choose appropriate depth of the needle while measuring blood sugars

Photo Credit: iStock

6) Sanitisation

Always sanitise the finger you are going to prick to ensure the area of the prick is clean. Most importantly don't hurry to prick once you have sanitised the finger with spirits. Wait for the spirit to evaporate from the skin surface before pricking.

7) Variations between sugar levels

There is an acceptable variation between the readings of a glucometer and laboratory test of blood sugar levels. Hence even if after following all possible norms if there is a difference in the readings don't panic.

(Dr. Girish Parmar, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.