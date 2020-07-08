Diabetes Diet: 5 Low-Glycemic Vegetables Diabetics Must Add To Their Diet

Diabetes management requires healthy management of blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet should include such foods that can help in maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Glycemic index is a commonly used tool that helps determine foods safe for diabetes consumption. Glycemic index is a value that is used to measure how specific food increases blood sugar levels. It helps you understand the effect of food consumed on blood sugar levels and how fast your body converts the carbs present in the food into glucose. Two foods with the same amount of carbs can have different glycemic index numbers.

Vegetables should be an essential part of every diet. These are loaded with essential nutrients and fibre that are beneficial for the body. Vegetables with low GI can be a part of a diabetes diet. The lower the GI number is the lesser is the impact on blood sugars. There are three GI ratings- low GI: 55 or less, Medium GI- 56-69 and High GI- 70 or above. Here's a list of vegetables with low GI that diabetes can add to their diet.

Diabetes diet: Low-GI vegetables for diabetics

1. Broccoli

Broccoli is a non-starchy vegetable that contains very few carbs. This green vegetable is loaded with essential nutrients that can beneficial for your overall health in several ways. It is also low in low in calories.

Broccoli is loaded with water and fibre

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Tomato

Tangy tomatoes are also beneficial for diabetics. These also have a low-GI ranking. Tomatoes are also good for your heart health. You can add tomatoes to different recipes. These can be consumed both raw and cooked.

3. Beets

Beetroot is a popular root vegetable that contains essential vitamins, plant compounds and minerals. It is low in calories and high in vitamin C that can boost your immunity levels too.

4. Spinach

Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens. It is beneficial for diabetics as well as for weight loss. You can add spinach to salads, soups, sandwiches and other recipes. Boiled spinach can also be consumed.

A cup of boiled spinach can help in weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Carrot

Carrots have a GI score of 39. Carrots contain protein and fibre. Carrot veggie sticks are a healthy snack you can try to beat hunger pangs in the evening.

Vegetables are power-packed with nutrients. Diabetics should first consume in moderation. Later, you may consult your doctor to know the exact quantity that suits your diet. Number of carbs also affects the blood sugar levels. GI also has certain limitations as it may vary in cooked and raw form of the same vegetable.

