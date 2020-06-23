Diabetes Diet: Nutritionist Explains How To Choose Diabetes-Friendly Fruits; Here's A List Of Best Fruits

Diabetics can eat fruits in moderation

Diabetics need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to avoid the complications linked with it. Your diet majorly affects your blood sugars. It is advised to consume foods that can help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. Fruits are loaded with essential nutrients but also contain natural sugar. Many believe that diabetics should avoid eating fruits. Whereas, it is advised to consume some fruits in moderation. The summer season offers a variety of fruits. To understand how to choose the best fruits for diabetics and list of fruits one can consume, we spoke to Priyanka Agarwal who is a nutritionist at Max hospital.

Diabetes diet: Best fruits for diabetes

According to ADA (American Diabetes Association), any fruit is fine to eat for a person with diabetes, as long as the person is not allergic to a particular fruit. But it is important to have fruits according to blood glucose level and potion size of fruits is important.

Nutritionist, Priyanka explains, "For someone with diabetes one way to select safe and suitable fruits is to check Glycemic Index. Glycemic Index (GI) is the score indicates how quickly the food item may raise the blood sugar levels. High GI fruits are absorbed faster than medium and low glycemic index food. Glycemic Load (GL) takes into account the GI and the amount of available carbohydrate in the portion of food eaten. GL may be a more accurate way of assessing how food affects blood sugar management over time." She further explains a list of diabetes-friendly fruits.

1. Watermelon

GI of watermelon is 72 and the GL is 4 so a person who has diabetes can enjoy the seasonal fruit watermelon. It can help in ensuring proper hydration and is full of antioxidants. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals and contains 14-16% vitamin C daily requirement.

2. Strawberries

The GI of strawberries is 41 and GL is 3. So, a diabetic can enjoy strawberries with lots of other benefits like a good dose of vitamin C which helps to boost immunity. These are also a good source of folate which is important for normal tissue growth. Strawberries are also good for skin health and provide manganese and potassium too.

Strawberries can help promote skin health

3. Cherries

Cherries have a GI of 20 and GL is 6. A person with diabetes can easily add cherries to their diet. These are rich in antioxidants and beneficial for heart health. Eating cherries can improve sleep quality as well.

4. Plums

With GI- 40 and GL- 2, a diabetic person can have plums too. Plums are rich in fibre, vitamin C, A and K and minerals like magnesium, phosphorus and calcium. Plums also enhance the functioning of the immune system.

Do not drink fruit juice to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

5. Apples

The benefits of apples are quite famous. GI of apple is 39 and GL is 5. It is also a good source of vitamin C and fibre, helps in weight loss, has prebiotic effects and promotes good gut bacteria.

Diabetics should not consume fruits in large quantities. Always take care of the portion size. You may consult your doctor to understand the portion size according to the severity of your condition.

(By Priyanka Agarwal department of dietetics &nutrition Max Multi Speciality Centre Noida)

