Want Glowing Complexion? Dermatologist Recommends 5 Easy Food Swaps

A radiant and healthy complexion is often a reflection of a balanced diet and lifestyle. While topical skincare products play an essential role, the food we eat can have a profound impact on our skin's health and appearance. To uncover the secrets to glowing skin, it's important to make informed choices about what we put on our plates. Dermatologist Surbhi Balani reveals some simple yet effective food swaps that can help transform your skin from the inside out. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Your skin is a reflection of your daily inflammation levels, and snacks are the biggest hidden trigger. Here are easy swaps that reduce sugar spikes, lower salt intake, support your gut, and keep your barrier calm."

Food Swaps For Healthy Skin

1. Chips with roasted chana

Roasted chana is packed with beneficial nutrients like zinc, folate and other antioxidants that nourish skin cells. Unlike many processed chips that can be inflammatory, roasted chana has lower salt and higher protein content, which causes less puffiness and fewer breakouts.

2. Chocolate bars with dark chocolate

Swapping regular chocolate bars for dark chocolate can offer several skin benefits due to its higher concentration of antioxidants and fewer unhealthy additives like sugar. Regular consumption of high-flavanol dark chocolate can help protect the skin from harmful UV damage.

3. Sugary sodas with coconut water

Sugary sodas can trigger inflammation, worsen acne and accelerate fine lines. Coconut water, on the other hand, is rich in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. It helps the skin maintain its moisture barrier, making it appear plumper and less dull.

4. Ice cream with Greek yoghurt

Swapping ice cream for Greek yoghurt improves your skin by replacing unhealthy fats and sugars with lean protein, beneficial probiotics, and essential vitamins and minerals. It is rich in protein, which is essential for collagen and elastin production.

5. Instant noodles with veggie poha

Instant noodles are often high in refined flour, unhealthy saturated fats, and excessive sodium, which can lead to skin puffiness, acne and breakouts. Veggie-loaded poha contains essential antioxidants and B vitamins that help keep the skin healthy and wrinkle-free by fighting oxidative stress.

According to dermatologist Surbhi Balani, these small choices can bring visible changes to your skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.