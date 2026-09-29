The Gujarat government has intensified surveillance and mosquito-control measures against vector-borne diseases after a review of the state's malaria, dengue and chikungunya situation, with Health Minister Praful Pansheriya saying cases of malaria and dengue have declined compared with last year.

According to the Health Department, malaria cases in the state have fallen by 22 per cent in 2026 compared with the previous year, while dengue cases have declined by 39.6 per cent.

The review meeting, chaired by Pansheriya, examined disease surveillance and diagnostic activities across all districts and municipal corporation areas.

The minister reviewed the functioning of diagnostic centres at 42 hospitals affiliated with medical colleges in the state, particularly their capacity for rapid dengue diagnosis and the testing of serum samples.

"More than 1.35 lakh serum samples from suspected dengue cases have been tested at these 42 centres, with 2,099 samples testing positive," the minister said.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing house-to-house surveillance campaign being carried out across the state as part of preventive measures against vector-borne diseases.

Pansheriya directed officials to strengthen the campaign and ensure that mosquito breeding sites are identified and eliminated.

He also directed Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, Rajiv Topno, to hold meetings with all Collectors, District Development Officers and Municipal Commissioners to step up measures against dengue mosquitoes and their breeding sites in both urban and rural areas.

The minister separately reviewed the availability of facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of fever and dengue at all Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres.

He also checked the availability of medicines and diagnostic kits and directed officials to immediately address shortages or deficiencies found at any health centre. "The malaria and dengue situation in Gujarat is under control. Citizens must not panic because of rumours," he added.

He appealed to people to maintain cleanliness around their homes and take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

The review meeting comes as the Health Department continues surveillance and preventive measures across the state, with particular emphasis on early diagnosis, adequate supplies at primary healthcare facilities and the elimination of mosquito breeding sites.

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