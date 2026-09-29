A genetic analysis has revealed that a low dose of aspirin, a common anti-inflammatory drug, could be associated with a 70 per cent lower risk of dementia among older adults having a specific genetic profile influencing one's platelet counts.

However, findings published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association also show that the group of older adults also experienced an increased risk of serious bleeding due to use of aspirin.

Lead author Peter Fransquet, research fellow at Monash University's school of public health and preventive medicine, said the findings could open the door to a more personalised approach to preventing dementia.

"Previous trials found aspirin didn't prevent dementia when everyone was considered together," Fransquet said.

"Our findings suggest there may be more to the story. In people with this particular genetic profile, we saw substantially fewer cases of dementia among those taking aspirin," the lead author said.

Researchers analysed genetic data from the ASPREE Trial (Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly), screening genetic scores in more than 13,500 individuals to investigate whether a person's genes influenced aspirin's effect on reducing dementia risk.

"Aspirin reduced dementia risk 3.5-fold in the highest platelet genetic quintile," the authors wrote.

"It (the study) raises the possibility that genetics could one day help us identify who may benefit from a preventive treatment, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach," Fransquet said.

The strongest finding was linked to genetics influencing one's platelet count. The team ranked participants according to their platelet-related genetic score.

Among the participants in the highest 20 per cent for a platelet count genetic score, only one per cent of those taking aspirin developed dementia, compared with 3.3 per cent of those receiving placebo.

The result represented about a 70 per cent lower relative risk associated with aspirin use, the researchers said.

However, aspirin also increased the risk of serious bleeding in this group -- major bleeding occurred in 4.4 per cent of those taking aspirin, compared with 2.1 per cent receiving placebo.

"People shouldn't start taking aspirin to prevent dementia on the basis of this study without consulting with their doctor, particularly given the increased risk of serious bleeding," Fransquet said.

The researchers said that while previous studies have identified a link between platelet activation and aggregation and dementia, the role of a person's overall platelet count has been less clear.

"What's particularly interesting is that the signal wasn't linked to the established genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's disease and dementia," Fransquet said.

"Instead, it's pointing us towards platelet biology and gives us a new avenue to investigate. We now need to confirm the finding in other studies and ultimately test it in a trial designed specifically for people with this genetic profile," the lead author said.

"If it holds up, the fact that aspirin is already cheap and widely available could make personalised dementia prevention a real possibility," Fransquet said.

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