Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, performing her 2002 hit I'm Alive at LOreal Paris' show beneath the Eiffel Tower. Wearing a long black gown, the singer closed the show before joining other LOreal ambassadors on the runway. The appearance comes as Dion continues her return to the stage after years of dealing with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder she was diagnosed with in 2022. She recently began a 26-concert run in Paris, with performances scheduled through October and additional shows planned for May 2027. Dion has spoken publicly about the physical challenges she experienced before and after her diagnosis. Her journey has also brought wider attention to a condition that remains unfamiliar to many people. So, what exactly is stiff-person syndrome, what causes it and how can it affect movement?

What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome?

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterised by muscle stiffness and painful muscle spasms. According to Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director and Head, Neurology, ShardaCare - Healthcity, the condition can cause progressively increasing stiffness, particularly in the trunk and limbs. Sudden movements, unexpected sounds, emotional stress or physical contact may trigger spasms in some patients. "The condition is believed to involve an abnormal immune response that interferes with the normal functioning of inhibitory signals in the central nervous system," explains Dr Singh. This means that signals that normally help regulate and control muscle activity may not function properly.

What Causes Stiff-Person Syndrome?

SPS is generally considered an autoimmune neurological disorder. Many people with the condition have antibodies directed against proteins involved in regulating nerve activity. However, antibody findings can vary between patients. Importantly, the absence of a particular antibody does not necessarily rule out SPS. Because the disorder is rare and its symptoms can overlap with those of other neurological or musculoskeletal conditions, reaching a diagnosis can be challenging.

Doctors may need to consider a patient's medical history, symptoms and neurological examination alongside laboratory and electrophysiological investigations.

What Are The Symptoms Of Stiff-Person Syndrome?

Muscle stiffness is one of the defining features of SPS, but symptoms can vary significantly from person to person. Some patients may experience intermittent stiffness and painful spasms, while others can develop more persistent problems affecting movement. The stiffness can involve the trunk and limbs and may make walking or maintaining balance difficult. In some cases, spasms can be triggered by relatively unexpected stimuli such as a sudden noise or physical contact. Emotional stress and anxiety may also worsen symptoms.

As mobility becomes more difficult, some people may begin avoiding situations because they are worried about triggering symptoms. This can affect social activity, confidence and overall quality of life.

Why Can SPS Be Difficult To Diagnose?

One of the challenges with stiff-person syndrome is its rarity. Muscle stiffness, spasms, difficulty walking and balance problems can occur in several other neurological or musculoskeletal conditions. As a result, SPS may not immediately be recognised. "Diagnosis can be challenging and often requires a detailed clinical assessment, neurological examination and supportive laboratory and electrophysiological investigations," says Dr Singh. There is also no single test that can independently establish every case. Doctors may need to bring together clinical findings and test results to determine whether SPS is the underlying cause.

Does Stiff-Person Syndrome Get Worse Over Time?

The course of SPS is not identical for everyone. Some patients may have symptoms that come and go, while others can experience more significant stiffness and spasms that interfere with walking, balance and daily activities. The severity and progression can therefore vary considerably. Reduced mobility can also have secondary effects. When people become fearful of triggering spasms or falling, they may reduce their physical activity and withdraw from social situations. This makes early recognition and appropriate management important.

Is There A Cure For Stiff-Person Syndrome?

There is currently no definitive cure for stiff-person syndrome. Treatment is generally aimed at controlling symptoms and, in selected patients, addressing the underlying autoimmune process. Medications that help reduce muscle stiffness and spasms may be prescribed. Depending on the individual's condition, doctors may also consider immunotherapy to modify the abnormal immune response. Treatment is not identical for every patient and needs to be tailored according to symptoms, disease severity and response to therapy.

Physiotherapy Can Also Play An Important Role

Managing SPS is not only about medication. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation can help patients work on mobility, physical function and independence, depending on their symptoms and abilities. A multidisciplinary approach may also include psychological support, particularly when chronic symptoms, anxiety or fear of triggers begin affecting everyday life. "The goal is to help patients manage symptoms and maintain functional independence for as long as possible," says Dr Singh.

Celine Dion's Journey Has Put SPS In The Spotlight

Dion has spoken openly about the challenges associated with her condition, helping raise awareness of a disorder that many people may never have encountered. Her return to public performances has also occurred alongside continued management of her health. However, every person with stiff-person syndrome can have a different experience. The severity of symptoms, triggers, treatment response and impact on daily life can vary considerably. Therefore, one person's recovery or ability to perform should not be considered representative of everyone living with SPS.

When Should Someone Seek Medical Help?

Persistent muscle stiffness, unexplained spasms, repeated falls, progressive difficulty walking or unexplained changes in movement warrant medical evaluation. Because several neurological and musculoskeletal disorders can cause similar symptoms, self-diagnosis can be misleading. A neurologist can assess the symptoms, perform a neurological examination and determine whether further testing is required.

Celine Dion's appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes after years of living with a rare neurological condition that can profoundly affect movement and daily life. Stiff-person syndrome is complex, and there is no single experience of the disorder. While there is currently no definitive cure, a combination of symptom management, appropriate treatment, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and psychological support can help some patients maintain function and quality of life. The earlier the condition is recognised and an individualised treatment plan is developed, the better positioned patients may be to manage its impact on their everyday lives.

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