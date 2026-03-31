What Is Stiff Person Syndrome, The Rare Autoimmune Neurological Disorder That Celine Dion Battles

After a long break from live shows, Celine Dion is finally set to return to the stage. The singer will perform a 10-night residency at Paris La Defense Arena in September and October. She shared the update with fans on a special day – her 58th birthday.

Celine Dion announced the news on Instagram, calling her comeback “the best gift of my life”. This will be her first proper return since her last concert in New Jersey, America, in March 2020.

Sharing an update on her health, Celine Dion said, "I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing."

The singer had earlier revealed that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022, a rare condition that impacted her voice and movement.

Despite the challenges, she made it clear that her fans kept her going. “But I have to tell you something very important: Over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love,” Celine Dion said.

She ended her message with a promise: "I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again."

While we are all excited to see Céline Dion back in action on stage, it is also a good time to pause and understand more about her condition, Stiff Person Syndrome.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome

As per a report by The Cleveland Clinic, “Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness in your trunk and abdomen (the middle part of your body).”

The report further explains that over time, the condition can get more serious. People may start to feel stiffness (rigidity) and spasms in their legs and other muscles as well. This can make simple movements harder. Walking may become difficult, and the risk of falls and injuries can increase.

What Are The Symptoms Of Stiff Person Syndrome

There are two main symptoms:

This is usually the first sign. It often begins in the trunk – your abdomen, chest, and back. It can feel like constant tightness or aching pain. The stiffness may come and go without any clear reason. As it gets worse, it can also affect the arms and legs.

These are sudden and painful. They may affect one part of the body or the whole body. Spasms can last a few seconds, minutes, or sometimes even hours.

What Can Trigger Symptoms

Spasms and stiffness can be triggered by:

Loud or unexpected noises

Physical touch

Changes in temperature (especially cold)

Stressful situations

Overall, the condition can make movement difficult and increase the risk of falls over time.

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