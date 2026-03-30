Only Water And Alcohol Diet: Korean Actresses' Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern Among Fans

A new conversation has started online about body image in the Korean entertainment world. It is about how some actresses are appearing much slimmer than before. While a section of fans is praising their dedication to roles, others say they miss the more natural and healthy looks these stars were once known for.

Actresses like Kim Ji-won, Ha Ji-won and Park Min-young have been trending online for their noticeably thinner appearances. Photos and videos of their latest public outings and projects have sparked mixed reactions across social media.

Kim Ji-won caught attention during her appearance at Bvlgari's 2026 Eclettica High Jewellery Collection launch event in Milan. As a brand ambassador, she looked elegant as always. But many viewers were surprised by her slimmer figure.

Ha Ji-won's transformation, however, was a conscious choice for her role in the ENA drama Climax. Speaking about it on a YouTube show hosted by Sung Si-kyung, she explained, "When people think of me, they think of a healthy image. I changed my body on purpose. I did intense workouts and reduced muscle mass to look more fragile and sensitive."

She also shared how challenging the process was, adding, "Erasing myself was harder than acting." Her new look became a talking point again when she appeared at the drama's press conference on March 10, where her lean frame stood out.

Park Min-young's case has also been widely discussed. The actress revealed that during her previous project, Marry My Husband, she went down to 37 kilograms to play a terminally ill character, as per a report by The Korean Times. For her latest drama, Siren, she continued with a similar approach. She said, "If I gained weight, it would feel strange for the role, so I ended up only consuming water and alcohol. During filming, I drank about 3 litres of water a day," as quoted by the publication.

She also mentioned that she returned to her normal routine once filming wrapped up.

The ongoing discussion highlights how physical transformations are still a big part of the industry. At the same time, it raises questions about how far actors should go for their roles – and what kind of standards are being set for audiences watching them.

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