Covid, Pollution Or Comorbidities? Experts Decode The Surge In Heart Attack Deaths Among 18-45-Year-Olds

In Haryana, 18,000 people died of heart attacks within six years. This figure was presented in the Assembly. It was mentioned that between 2020 and 2026, around 18,000 people aged 18 to 45 died due to heart attacks or heart failure. This news shocked everyone. Everyone started to find out the reason behind these deaths. However, the state government did not provide information on the actual reason for these deaths. We tried to find out the reason from several doctors, and most of the cardiologists identified the current lifestyle as the main cause of heart attacks.

Prof. (Dr.) Tarun Kumar, Head and Director of Medanta Heart Center in Moolchand, New Delhi, said, "Such cases are increasing due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical activity, stress, negative mental health, and lack of sleep."

He said that there are two types of risk for heart disease. One that can be controlled and the other that cannot be changed. Diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol are increasing even at a young age, and these are the primary risks for a heart attack, while consumption of cigarettes, tobacco, and alcohol also negatively affects the heart and deteriorates endothelial (lining of the arteries) health.

Dr. Prem Agrawal, Managing Director and Cardiologist at Sanjeevan Hospital in New Delhi, also acknowledged that an unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, smoking, and lack of exercise are the main reasons why young people are developing coronary artery disease. But another reason is structural heart disease, in which a person has a heart problem from childhood, such as a hole in the heart, a faulty valve, or weak muscles, and those people can also experience heart failure. The main cause behind this is genetic effects. The third main reason is disruption of the heart rhythm, which leads to various complications. This is called Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS), which causes the heart to beat rapidly and can lead to sudden death. Besides this, stroke is also a major cause. Because of the arteries, a blockage can go to the brain, causing an attack and sudden death. Pulmonary embolism is also a cause of death in young people.

Covid vaccine a cause of death?

Most doctors do not consider the Covid-19 vaccine to be the cause of death in young people. Many medical studies and experts believe that cardiovascular complications may increase in some people after Covid-19 infection, but so far there is no clear scientific evidence to consider Covid-19 or the vaccine as the main cause. Senior cardiologist Dr. Anand Pandey says that so far there is no scientific basis to suggest that cases of heart attacks in young people are increasing due to the corona vaccine. Institutions like AIIMS and ICMR have also stated that the corona vaccine is not a cause of heart attacks.

Are cases increasing due to hidden comorbidities?

Dr. Prem Agrawal says that every disease is different. Sudden death does not occur suddenly; sudden death happens only due to a heart attack, lungs, or brain. Dr. Tarun says that many young people consider themselves healthy, but blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, etc., are imbalanced, which ultimately promotes heart crises. In some cases, these conditions are present beforehand but remain undetected, leading to sudden cardiac arrest or heart attack.

How dangerous is air pollution?

Dr. Prem says that at present, pollution is being seen as an additional risk factor. Due to pollution, the body creates hormones, which continuously increase atherosclerosis, which is coronary artery disease.

Dr. Tarun Kumar said that air pollution is a known risk factor. Some studies suggest that there is a positive relationship between pollution and heart diseases, which can partially contribute to young deaths.

Doctors and experts believe that the problem of death among young people is emerging in many parts of India and the world. In India, more than 25% of heart attacks are occurring in people under 40 years of age. Some studies have indicated that cases of heart attacks among young people have increased in urban areas of India and South Asia. However, it is not possible to say what the cause of death is in Haryana.

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