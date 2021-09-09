Control Blood Pressure, Boost Digestion And Prevent Bad Breath With Green Cardamom (Elaichi)

Cardamom has an intense flavor and is used in traditional medicines

Highlights Cardamom can help control blood pressure numbers

It can also help you regulate blood sugar levels

Cardamom can help you control bad breath

Cardamom is a common ingredient found in almost every Indian kitchen. It has a strong aroma which is why it is commonly used while preparing tea. It is also added to different sweet dishes and curries. You will be surprised to know that a small piece of cardamom is can offer you many health benefits. Several studies have also highlighted the medicinal properties of cardamom. Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra also highlighted the benefits of adding cardamom to diet in an Instagram story. Let's take a look at these.

Do not miss these health benefits of cardamom

1. Aids in digestion

The first benefit that the nutritionist mentioned in the story is - this powerful spice can help you fight digestive issues. According to studies, cardamom can help you relieve nausea and other digestive discomforts.

Cardamom can help you fight digestive issues, tells expert

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Packed with antioxidants, help control blood pressure

Studies have highlighted the presence of high levels of antioxidants in cardamom. This property helps in regulating blood pressure. The diuretic effect of cardamom also helps control blood pressure. The potassium content of cardamom also further lowers blood pressure.

Also read: Hypertension Prevention: Try Cardamom To Control High Blood Pressure, Here's How It Works

3. Contains anti-inflammatory properties

"High anti-inflammatory effect of cardamom can help prevent chronic diseases," Batra mentions in the story. Cardamom can help protect cells from damage and control inflammation in the body, resulting in a lower risk of chronic conditions.

Also read: Weight Loss: How Cardamom Water Helps Lose Weight And Burn Belly Fat

4. Prevents bad breath

Cardamom has a sweet, mint-like flavour that can help you keep bad breath at bay. Many chew cardamom post-meal as a mouth freshener. It may also help kill common mouth bacteria.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared this story on Instagram

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

Cardamom is also beneficial for people with diabetes as it may help control blood sugar levels. A study published in 2017 suggests that cardamom can help control blood sugar levels. The study was conducted on rats. More intensive studies on humans are required to elaborate the effect.

Also read: Diabetes: 4 Herbs And Spices That Can Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels

You can add cardamom to your diet in several ways. Prepare a tea, chew post meals, or add it to sweets or desserts.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.