Diabetes: 4 Herbs And Spices That Can Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels

When suffering from diabetes, it is essential to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels are linked with several complications. A healthy diet and lifestyle play a significant role in the management of type-2 diabetes. Recently, Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a list of herbs that diabetics should add to their diet. The Indian kitchen is loaded with a wide variety of herbs and spices. These are loaded with numerous medicinal properties and health benefits. Some of these herbs can help manage diabetes and control blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetic, do not miss these expert-recommended herbs and spices.

1. Turmeric

According to the nutritionist, curcumin in turmeric is a strong antioxidant and helps treat complications of diabetes. Turmeric can offer many benefits to the body. Turmeric is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. You can add turmeric to your diet in multiple ways.

2. Methi

"Fenugreek seeds improve blood sugar levels by slowing down digestion and absorption of carbohydrates," Agarwal says in the video. Fenugreek seeds are also good for your heart as they can help control cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation.

3. Basil

Basil improves immunity and strengthens the body. The nutritionist also highlights that basil can help reduce blood sugar levels. Antioxidants in basil can reduce oxidative stress. Basil is also known to improve mental health.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. It contains antioxidants and as well as an anti-inflammatory effect. According to studies, cinnamon can help reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes. "Out of all the herbs, cinnamon is it the most powerful herb which contains methyl hydroxy chalcone polymer that stimulates the uptake of glucose," Agarwal mentions in the video.

If you are diabetic, eat a healthy diet with low GI foods and involve regular physical exercise in your routine to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.