Weight Loss: How Cardamom Water Helps Lose Weight And Burn Belly Fat

Cardamom, also known as elaichi, has long been a staple in Indian kitchens and is used widely in curries, rice-dishes and desserts. The aromatic spice adds not only a fresh flavour to the delicacies, but also makes them a notch healthier. Cardamom has essential oils that are known to promote health. Moreover, it possesses antioxidants and antibiotic qualities, and benefits digestive health. Turns out, cardamom helps in weight loss too. According to the book, Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "An effective digestive stimulant and diuretic, cardamom boosts metabolism and helps the body burn fat more effectively." Managing conditions like indigestion, constipation, and water retention, elaichi makes for an important weight loss spice. It is said that one of the best ways to curb such conditions is to drink cardamom water on a daily basis. We tell you why you should include it in your diet and how to use it to lose weight, the healthy way.

Cardamom water for weight loss | Elaichi water to lose weight and burn belly fat

Here are a few reasons that make cardamom water an amazing drink to lose weight effectively.

Elaichi is a well-known spice that helps reduce bloating or indigestion. It has active compounds that help fight against bacteria, further balancing the gut flora. It also enables normal digestive functioning.

It possesses melatonin that ups the burning process of fats in the body.

One of the best benefits of cardamom is that it helps expel extra water out of the body that's being retained in the form of urine.

Many people have most of the fat accumulated around the belly, further putting them at a risk of various health problems. Cardamom water helps get rid of fat accumulation by cutting the bulge in the abdominal region.

How to make cardamom water for weight loss?

All you need to do is to crush the cardamom pod and extract seeds from it. Now add the pod peel and seeds in a glassful of water and leave it overnight. Drink it first thing in the morning to make the most of it. You could also use cardamom powder instead of the pods. Needless to say, you would have to pair this drink with a healthy and balanced diet and exercises to lose weight; otherwise, cardamom will be of no use.

