Clove-Ginger Tea In Winter: Here Are All The Benefits Of This Powerful Duo

During the cold winter months, there's nothing quite like the warmth of a hot drink to provide comfort. A hot drink can provide immediate warmth, soothe cold fingers, and warm you from the inside out. Hot drinks can also help maintain hydration levels, especially when staying hydrated is a challenge during the winter season. Additionally, most hot beverages contain ingredients that are known to support the immune system, helping to fend off winter colds and flu. Clove-ginger tea is one such option that keeps you warm while combining the advantages of both ginger and clove.

Benefits of drinking clove-ginger tea in winter

Ginger has potent anti-inflammatory effects, which can reduce symptoms of arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. It is also known to stimulate digestion and prevent nausea. Some studies suggest ginger can help lower blood sugar levels and improve heart health. On the other hand, cloves are known for their high antioxidant content, which helps protect the body from free radicals. Clove oil is often used as a natural remedy for toothaches and gum issues due to its antibacterial properties. Clove is also known to aid in relieving cough and other respiratory issues due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Here are the benefits of this warming tea:

1. Boosts immunity

Both ginger and clove have antiviral and antibacterial properties, making this tea beneficial for keeping cold and other winter-related illnesses at bay.

2. Supports digestion

Ginger is known to aid digestion. Drinking this tea can help soothe an upset stomach after heavy winter meals. Similarly, cloves can help with indigestion and may prevent bloating or gas.

3. Anti-inflammatory

Both ginger and clove contain anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help relieve symptoms of colds and flu, such as sore throats and muscle aches.

4. Antioxidant rich

Cloves and ginger are packed with antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body.

5. Circulation aid

The warming properties of both ginger and clove can improve blood circulation, helping to keep you warm during the winter chill.

Method to prepare clove ginger tea:

1. In a small pot, bring the water to a boil

2. Add fresh-grated ginger and 2-3 whole cloves to the boiling water

3. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10 minutes, allowing the flavours to infuse

4. Strain the tea into a cup, discarding the ginger and cloves

5. If desired, add honey for sweetness and a slice or a squeeze of lemon for added flavour

6. Enjoy hot

Tips for safe consumption

Ensure you're not allergic to any of the ingredients before consuming ginger clove tea.

As with any herbal remedy, moderation is key. Consuming excessive amounts might lead to adverse effects.

If you're pregnant, nursing, or have specific health conditions, consult with your healthcare provider before adding new herbal teas to your routine.

While honey can enhance flavour, be careful with how much sugar or sweetener you add, especially if managing blood sugar levels.

Enjoy the warmth and comfort of ginger clove tea this winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.