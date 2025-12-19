7 Health Benefits Of Eating Laung Or Cloves

How many times have you experienced sudden toothaches or been constantly worried about how air pollution is harming your respiratory system? Cloves may hold the answer to your worries, but with limitations. These flower buds come from the clove tree, an evergreen also known as syzygium aromaticum. This Indian spice has been used in Ayurveda for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. And people have always been advised to use clove powder or clove oil to seek immediate relief from pain due to dental issues. But there are studies that show that essential oils derived from cloves are beneficial for a wide range of common health problems. While the purity matters when it is prepared, clove oil has antiseptic, antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anticancer properties. This oil is a concentrated form that enhances clove's bioactive compounds, which make it a medicinal spice.

7 Health Benefits Of Eating Cloves

1. As A Digestive Aid

Cloves not only boost digestive health but also offer relief from gas, bloating, and acidity. There is even clinical evidence that suggests the reason why cloves are used when heavy and rich Indian meals are prepared is to function as a digestive aid. They also have an innate ability to effectively cure many digestive problems due to the spice stimulating digestive enzymes. There is even a study that mentions that dried cloves are a key ingredient in Indian masala tea, due to their function as a digestive aid. It is traditionally used in Indian cuisine for its wide-ranging digestive benefits.

2. Boosts Oral Health

Studies confirm that clove essential oil functions as a powerful antimicrobial against various pathogens, namely oral bacteria like streptococcus mutans and porphyromonas gingivalis. It positions clove as a promising natural compound for preventing and treating infectious diseases, including those related to oral hygiene. Not only for actively fighting dental issues that take place due to mouth bacteria, but cloves can also be used as a mouth freshener. Cloves have a compound in them named eugenol, which is a major constituent of clove oil. There are multiple studies that have shown that eugenol is effective against microorganisms that can cause oral health issues.

3. Liver Protection

The rich nutrient profile in cloves has a healthy dose of antioxidants, also known as polyphenols, that reduce oxidative stress. This oxidative stress can slowly build over a period of time when the body is exposed to environmental stressors like water and air pollution. These issues, combined with alcohol consumption and many more dietary lapses, can add stress on liver function. This is where cloves can play a role, as documented in studies specifically pinpointing their liver-protecting effects.

4. Immunity Boost

Cloves can offer protection against symptoms of cold and flu through the presence of their body-nourishing compounds. The wide-expanding research on clove's compound eugenol has been documented to provide the body with a dose of antioxidants, reduce inflammation, and even protect DNA from damage. This damage can be caused due to excessive stress from lifestyle factors and the environment. Additionally, clove can function as an alternative medicine for immediate pain relief, but only under medical guidance. Excessive oral pain caused by dental issues can increase the stress on the body, leading to issues with daily functioning.

5. Respiratory Relief

With the decreasing air quality and no relief in sight, people need to take special measures to safeguard their respiratory system. The constant coughing and pain in the chest can be irritating to deal with and interfere with normal functioning. People can ease some symptoms of respiratory inflammation through controlled use of cloves. There are studies that indicate cloves can help relieve cough, congestion, and throat irritation. There are even studies on how controlled cloves function as an antiviral, which means that they reduce the severity of flu-like symptoms caused by viral infections.

6. Blood Sugar Control

The Indian spice can be helpful for diabetes management, as cloves control blood glucose levels in the body. This has been studied, and it has been proven that clove essential oil and extracts can lower sudden blood glucose spikes in people struggling to control their blood glucose. Cloves can be helpful in the effective breakdown of carbohydrates and help reduce post-meal glucose spikes. While the evidence is limited to prove its effectiveness solely for diabetes management, it can only be used under medical advice and when it is monitored.

7. Better Sleep

Cloves can have a calming effect when consumed before bed; whole cloves, powdered cloves, or even clove extract can be consumed. But consult a medical professional for the exact dosage before deciding to consume cloves for their sleep-inducing benefits. Additionally, cloves can significantly reduce the onset time of sleep and increase its duration, suggesting their potential for relaxation and sedation.

How to Consume Cloves Safely

The exact dosage of cloves has only been studied in animals; there is a possibility of more research on the effects of cloves in humans and documenting their findings. This will help to determine the exact amount of cloves that can benefit humans. But based on average assumptions, and because cloves are consumed daily as part of the Indian diet.

Chewing 1-2 cloves after meals can be helpful.

Clove tea for its digestive benefits, as people can get hydration and reap the health benefits of cloves. But it is advised to consult a doctor for the exact quantity that can be safely consumed.

Avoid overconsumption, as it can lead to possible irritation.

Risks And Precautions

Every natural remedy needs caution, and even though they are natural, the following risks may be associated with their consumption:

Excess intake may cause acidity or mouth irritation.

It is not recommended for pregnant women without seeking medical advice.

Laung, or cloves, can be a wonderful addition in moderation, and seek medical advice if you are unsure about how much is needed.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.