Chemists' Association Writes To PM Modi Over Concerns Of AI-Generated Fake Prescriptions

Warning of a "grave threat to public health", the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being misused to generate fake medical prescriptions that are enabling the illegal online sale of restricted and banned drugs.

In a letter, the chemists' body flagged the growing trend of AI-generated prescriptions, often carrying fictitious hospital names and fabricated patient details, being accepted by certain online platforms. This, it said, has led to the unlawful sale of antibiotics, psychotropic medicines, opioids, and Schedule H and Schedule X drugs.

"The investigation clearly demonstrates that AI-generated prescriptions are being accepted by certain online platforms, enabling unlawful sale," the organisation said, adding that such practices are undermining India's drug regulatory framework.

'Loopholes' In Notifications Alleged

The chemist body alleged that illegal and unregulated e-pharmacy platforms are operating under the cover of government notifications GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E), which it claims are being misused as loopholes to justify online sale of medicines without proper prescription verification.

The two notifications, issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, relate to the regulation of online sale and home delivery of medicines.

"These notifications, instead of strengthening regulation, are being misused to justify online sale of medicines without effective prescription verification or accountability," the letter said.

According to Rajiv Singh, general secretary of the body, "the absence of physical scrutiny in online sales makes it practically impossible to distinguish between genuine prescriptions and AI-generated fake documents. In contrast, offline chemists maintain human oversight through face-to-face interaction and can refuse to dispense medicines when authenticity is doubtful."

Five Demands To Government

Calling for urgent intervention, the AIOCD urged the authorities to:

Immediately withdraw GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E) Shut down illegal and unregulated e-pharmacy platforms, including blocking websites and payment gateways Prohibit the use of AI or digital tools to generate prescriptions Declare AI-generated prescriptions illegal and invalid nationwide Ensure that compliant offline chemists are not penalised for what it termed "technological frauds and systemic failures".

"If the Government is serious about controlling antimicrobial resistance, psychotropic drug abuse, and illegal medicine sales, withdrawal of GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E) is indispensable and cannot be delayed further," Singhal said.

Reiterating its willingness to cooperate with regulators, the AIOCD said it remains committed to safeguarding public health and restoring the integrity of India's drug regulatory system.

