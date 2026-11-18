It is for the first time in public health history, eliminating a cancer as a public health problem is within reach. The World Health Organization (WHO) believes cervical cancer could become the first cancer to be eliminated, provided countries continue to strengthen human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, screening and timely treatment. With effective prevention tools already available, the global health community is increasingly optimistic about turning this possibility into reality. However, the challenge remains significant. More than 600,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year, while approximately 280,000 lose their lives to the disease. The burden is particularly high in low- and middle-income countries, where limited access to vaccination, screening and cancer treatment continues to put women's lives at risk. According to WHO, 19 of the 20 countries with the highest cervical cancer burden are in its African Region. Beyond the physical consequences, the disease also affects families and communities, with children often losing their mothers to a largely preventable cancer.

Why WHO Believes Cervical Cancer Can Be Eliminated

In 2020, WHO Member States adopted the Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer as a Public Health Problem. The strategy established the ambitious 90-70-90 targets, outlining three critical interventions needed to bring the disease under control. The targets aim for 90% of girls to be fully vaccinated against HPV by the age of 15, 70% of women to undergo high-performance screening by the ages of 35 and 45, and 90% of women identified with cervical precancer or invasive cancer to receive appropriate treatment. Progress has been encouraging. According to WHO, 166 countries have introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunisation programmes, while 96 countries have adopted a single-dose vaccination schedule. Global HPV vaccination coverage has also reached 33%. India has recently rolled out one of the world's largest HPV vaccination campaigns, reaching more than 11 million girls, highlighting the growing focus on preventing cervical cancer through immunisation.

Countries such as Australia and Sweden are approaching the milestone of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem, while Rwanda is demonstrating that significant progress is also possible in Africa.

How HPV Vaccination And Screening Can Prevent Cervical Cancer

HPV is a common virus, and persistent infection with high-risk types of the virus is responsible for almost all cervical cancer cases. HPV vaccination, therefore, plays a crucial role in preventing infections that can eventually lead to cancer. Vaccinating girls before they become sexually active offers protection against the HPV types responsible for most cervical cancer cases. Alongside vaccination, regular screening helps identify precancerous changes before they develop into invasive cancer. Screening technologies are also evolving. HPV DNA testing is increasingly being adopted because it can identify high-risk infections more effectively than conventional screening approaches. Self-sampling options are making screening more convenient and private, potentially encouraging more women to get tested.

Timely treatment is equally important. Portable thermal ablation devices can help healthcare professionals treat precancerous cervical lesions, including in communities with limited access to advanced medical facilities.

Can Artificial Intelligence Improve Cervical Cancer Screening?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as another promising development in cervical cancer prevention and early detection. AI-powered systems can analyse cervical images, identify suspicious tissue changes and assess features such as colour, texture, vascular patterns and lesion characteristics. Similar technologies are being explored in digital cytology, where AI algorithms examine digitised Pap smear images and flag potentially abnormal cells for further assessment by pathologists. These developments could help healthcare professionals identify abnormalities more efficiently, particularly in regions where access to trained specialists and diagnostic facilities is limited. Dr Jyoti Bajpai, Clinical Director for Medical Oncology (Maharashtra Region) and Precision Oncology (West), Apollo Hospitals, emphasises that technological advancements must complement established prevention strategies rather than replace them.

"Artificial intelligence is opening up new possibilities in cervical cancer screening. AI algorithms can analyse cervical images, identify suspicious tissue changes and assess features such as colour, texture, vascular patterns and lesion characteristics," she says. However, she highlights that the ultimate objective should remain improving access to preventive healthcare.

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Why Prevention Must Remain The Priority

According to Dr Bajpai, the WHO 90-70-90 targets underline the importance of combining vaccination, organised screening, early diagnosis and timely treatment. "These targets remind us that technology alone cannot eliminate cervical cancer. HPV vaccination, organised screening, timely diagnosis and access to treatment must work together," she explains. She further adds, "As we move towards AI-enabled and precision-driven healthcare, our success should not be measured by how sophisticated our algorithms become, but by how many women we reach, how early we detect disease and how many lives we save." "The ultimate promise of AI is not just smarter screening. It is making high-quality screening accessible to every woman, irrespective of where she lives," Dr Bajpai says.

What Needs To Be Done To Eliminate Cervical Cancer?

Despite encouraging progress, significant gaps remain in vaccination coverage, screening and access to treatment. Women living with HIV require particular attention, as they face a six-fold higher risk of developing cervical cancer. WHO has urged governments to sustain investments in HPV vaccination programmes, expand screening facilities and ensure that women diagnosed with precancerous lesions or cancer receive appropriate treatment. Affordability is another important consideration. HPV vaccines, diagnostic tests and treatment technologies must be accessible to low- and middle-income countries if elimination targets are to be achieved globally. For women, the message is equally important: HPV vaccination, regular cervical cancer screening and timely medical consultation can significantly reduce the risk of developing or dying from the disease.

Cervical cancer elimination is no longer just a distant public health ambition. The scientific tools, prevention strategies and global commitment needed to make it possible are already in place. The next challenge is ensuring that these interventions reach every woman, irrespective of her income or geographical location.

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