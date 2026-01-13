Cardiologist Debunks 8 Heart Health Myths You Need To Drop Right Away

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally and in India, cutting across age, gender and socio-economic groups. Yet, despite decades of research, heart health misinformation continues to thrive. From social media reels and WhatsApp forwards to outdated advice passed down through generations, myths about the heart have become deeply embedded in everyday conversations. The reason these myths persist is simple: heart disease is complex, and science keeps evolving. What was once believed to be true like “fat is always bad” or “only older people get heart attacks”, has been challenged by newer, stronger evidence. Add to that low health literacy, fear-driven marketing, and the tendency to oversimplify medical advice, and myths begin to sound like facts.

Unfortunately, acting on these misconceptions can delay diagnosis, worsen risk factors, or give a false sense of security. To get more clarity we talked to Dr Sameer Gupta, a senior interventional cardiologist based out of Delhi. He is one of India's few American Board Certified Cardiologist and is the group head of the Cardiac Cath lab at the Metro Group of Hospitals. Below Dr Sameer Gupta debunks common heart health myths.

8 Heart health myths that need to be dropped right away

Myth 1: Heart disease affects only older people

Heart disease is often seen as a “senior citizen problem,” but research shows otherwise. Studies highlight a worrying rise in heart attacks among Indians in their 30s and 40s. “Age increases risk, but it does not “immunise” the young. The biology of atherosclerosis starts early—especially when metabolic risk factors (insulin resistance, diabetes, hypertension, high triglycerides), smoking/vaping, sleep deprivation, and chronic stress are present.” Says Dr Gupta.

Myth 2: If there's no chest pain, it's not a heart problem

Chest pain is a classic symptom, but it is not the only one. Heart attacks especially in women and people with diabetes, may present as breathlessness, jaw pain, nausea, extreme fatigue, or back pain. Ignoring these subtle signs often leads to delayed treatment, increasing the risk of fatal outcomes. Dr Gupta expands, “New, unexplained symptoms from the “chin to navel” region—particularly with sweating, breathlessness, or collapse—should be treated as urgent until proven otherwise.”

Myth 3: Only people with obesity get heart disease

“Obesity is a risk factor, but it's not the whole story. People with a “normal” BMI can still carry high cardiometabolic risk if they have central obesity/visceral fat, insulin resistance, hypertension, abnormal lipids, smoking exposure, or strong inflammatory burden. This is particularly relevant for South Asians, where ectopic fat and central adiposity can be disproportionately high even when BMI looks “acceptable.”Dr Gupta explains. He emphasises, “Measure waist circumference, not just weight. And don't ignore the “lean but diabetic” or “lean but hypertensive” patient—those are high-risk profiles.”

Myth 4: All fats are bad for the heart

“This myth is outdated. The type of fat matters. Evidence-based nutrition consistently supports replacing harmful fats with healthier unsaturated fats (from nuts, seeds, fish, and many plant oils), while strongly discouraging industrial trans fats.” Dr Gupta clarified. The real culprits are trans fats and excessive saturated fats, commonly found in ultra-processed and fried foods.

Myth 5: High cholesterol always means heart disease

Cholesterol is often painted as the villain, but the truth is more nuanced. The body needs cholesterol for hormone production and cell repair. Research clarifies that it is the type of cholesterol, high LDL and low HDL, that matters more than total cholesterol alone. Genetics, inflammation, and lifestyle all influence how cholesterol affects heart risk. “If someone says “My total cholesterol is okay,” I still want to see LDL-C, non-HDL-C, triglycerides—and in many patients, ApoB and Lp(a).” Dr Gupta argues.

Myth 6: Exercise alone can cancel out a poor diet

Physical activity is essential for heart health, but it cannot completely undo the damage caused by an unhealthy diet. Heart health requires a combination of movement, balanced nutrition, and adequate recovery. Dr Gupta expands “ Exercise improves fitness, BP, insulin sensitivity, mood, and vascular function. Diet drives lipids, glycemic load, visceral fat biology, BP (salt), and inflammation. Heart protection is a two-engine aircraft—you want both engines working.”

Myth 7: Heart disease is mostly genetic, so prevention doesn't help

Genetics can increase vulnerability, but research consistently shows that lifestyle choices play a far bigger role. According to WHO data, up to 80% of premature heart disease cases can be prevented through healthier habits. What it means for you? Dr Gupta affirms, “Even if your family history is strong, your outcomes can be dramatically altered by controlling the modifiable drivers—especially blood pressure, ApoB/LDL burden over time, and diabetes.”

Myth 8: Supplements can replace heart-healthy foods

Omega-3 capsules, antioxidants, and herbal supplements are often marketed as heart protectors. However, supplements cannot replicate the benefits of whole foods. Nutrients work synergistically in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish, something isolated pills fail to deliver. Supplements may help in specific deficiencies but are not substitutes for a balanced diet. Dr Gupta ends by saying, “Useful when there's a specific indication or deficiency—otherwise, prioritise food, sleep, movement, and evidence-based medications when needed.”

Believing heart health myths may feel harmless, but the consequences are serious. Delayed diagnosis, poor treatment compliance, and misplaced confidence can turn preventable conditions into life-threatening events.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

