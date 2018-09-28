World Heart Day 2018: Debunking Some Popular Myths About Pickles This World Heart Day

Mango and lemon are two types of pickles which can prevents morning sickness

Celebrated all over the world on the 29th September, World Heart Day is all about spreading the awareness about and importance of maintaining a healthy heart. In the past decades, heart diseases used to affect only a certain group of people whereas today the scenarios are different. It is a matter of shock that even the young generation is falling prey to heart diseases at a faster rate. The primary causes of heart diseases include excessive smoking and alcohol, lack of exercise, unhealthy diet, stress, high blood pressure and drug abuse.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her recent Instagram post talks about some health benefits of pickles. Many people are under the impression that pickles are simply a side dish and are not healthy. While some think that pickles are high in sodium and can lead to stomach cancer. Whereas, pickles offer several health benefits like weight loss, they are filled with healthful antioxidants, and can prevent some kinds of cancer. Pickles also retain the nutrients of the ingredients like mango, amla, lemon, ginger or a local green and have certain antioxidants like vitamins C and A. Pickles can boost your gut flora with probiotics, or good bacteria, while vinegary pickles can lower your blood sugar levels after meals. Also, having a salty lime or ginger pickles to in the morning may help you deal with morning sickness and nausea. Mango and lemon are two types of pickles which prevents morning sickness.

This World Heart Day, we have debunked some common myths about pickles:

1. Myth: Pickles are full of salt and oil

Fact: Without the oil and salt, the gut friendly bacteria would not grow and you will not get the benefits of pickles. Also try using seasonal fresh and local vegetables with less salt and oil.

2. Myth: The salt will cause blood pressure

Fact: Many people think that salt causes blood pressure, but unhealthy habits like lack of physical exercise, poor sleep, unhygienic foods, packaged and processed food causes high blood pressure. You can use unprocessed 'jada or kala or sendha salt' as per your taste. Also, try using some healthy alternatives of salt like lemon zest, chili or pepper.

3. Myth: Oil is not good for heart health

Fact: Again many people are under the impression that consumption of fat or oil cause heart problems. Whereas, it is generally the unhealthy eating habits that are associated with a risk of heart diseases. Some common unhealthy eating habits include late night dinners, skipping meals, junk food or unhealthy fats in your diet and of course, lack of physical exercise. You can always use kacche ghani ka ground nut oil, mustard oil, til oil, gingley oil according to your food heritage.

4. Myth: But pickle is unhealthy

Fact : Pickles are a store house of essential minerals, vitamins and healthy bacteria. One to two tablespoon of pickle everyday can help reduce bloating, anaemia, Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies and is even helpful for IBS. As an added benefit, no heat is involved in the production of traditionally fermented pickles which helps to preserve the nutrients in the vegetables.



