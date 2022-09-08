Cancer: As Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer Launches In India, Here Are 4 Other Cancers To Beware Of Besides Cervical Cancer

Cancer: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers found in India

Cervical cancer begins in the cells of the cervix, which is the bottom part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. The majority of cervical malignancies are caused by various strains of the human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted disease (HPV).

The fact that cervical cancer exists in India is another reason to understand it. With 1.23 lakh new cases and 67,000 fatalities annually, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that India carries a fifth of the global burden of cervical cancer.

It's critical to understand cervical cancer better as the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) roll out India's first locally produced quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccination (qHPV) against the disease.

This vaccine has sparked more conversations surrounding cervical cancer. While cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers in India, it is not limited to itself. There are various other kinds of cancers besides cervical cancer that we might be prone to due to many factors. In this article, we discuss various other cancers that are extremely common in India.

4 Other cancers we must know about:

1. Breast cancer

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in India. While it primarily affects women over the age of 40, any female, at any age, can develop it at any moment. The condition can cause a variety of symptoms, but the most prevalent ones include changes in the size and/or shape of the breast, the appearance of a painless lump, nipple retractions, and bloody discharge from the nipple. A mammogram, which involves an x-ray picture of the breast that shows and distinguishes between normal and abnormal tissue, is the primary diagnostic tool for detecting breast cancer.

2. Lung cancer

The cells that line the airways of the lung are where lung cancer first develops. The two primary forms are small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (NSCLC). These types are identified using a microscope to determine how the cells appear. More than 80% of all lung cancers belong to the non-small cell type. The 3 major sub-types of non-small cell lung cancer are adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.

3. Gastric cancer

In this disease, the stomach lining begins to develop cancer cells. This type of cancer can be uncomfortable and even fatal because the stomach is in charge of processing food and digestion. Although the stomach contains five layers of tissues, gastric cancer begins in the mucosa, the uppermost layer. People who have foods rich in salty and smoked food are more likely to develop gastric cancer. It can also be brought on by a lack of eating fruits, vegetables, and appropriately processed food. People who smoke regularly and older men are at a higher risk of getting gastric cancer.

4. Oral cancer

In India, this is the third most prevalent type of cancer. About 85% of the cases reported worldwide are recorded in India. The two primary factors that contribute to the growth of this type of cancer are tobacco use and alcohol intake. The common symptoms are persistent ulcers in the mouth, trouble in chewing and swallowing, weakening and loss of teeth, discomfort in the throat, and alterations in the person's voice. If the problem is diagnosed and treated early, the chances for success are greater than when the discovery is established at a later stage.

In conclusion, many factors can make us prone to cancer. While some factors may not be completely adjustable, there are factors that can be altered. Altering these factors can help lower our risk of developing cancer. For example, quit smoking, drink alcohol in moderation, avoid prolonged sun exposure without sunscreen/ sunblock, eat well, etc.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.