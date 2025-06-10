Indians Are Most Prone To These Cancers

Certain cancers are more prevalent among Indians due to a combination of genetic factors, lifestyle habits, dietary patterns, environmental exposures, and healthcare access. For example, high rates of tobacco use contribute to oral and lung cancers, while dietary habits low in fiber and high in refined carbs are linked to gastrointestinal cancers. Limited awareness, delayed diagnosis, and cultural stigmas around cancer also play a role in poor outcomes. Moreover, factors like pollution, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, infections and lack of regular screenings make some cancer types more common in the Indian population. Below we discuss most common cancers in Indians.

10 Cancers Indians are most prone to

1. Oral cancer

India has one of the highest rates of oral cancer globally, largely due to the widespread use of tobacco in both smoking and smokeless forms (gutka, pan masala, khaini). Poor oral hygiene and alcohol consumption also contribute, and lack of early detection often worsens outcomes.

2. Breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women. Urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, hormonal imbalances, late pregnancies, and a lack of breastfeeding are key contributors. Limited awareness and delayed screenings often lead to late-stage diagnosis.

3. Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer remains a significant burden among Indian women, especially in rural areas. It's primarily caused by persistent infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Lack of access to HPV vaccines and routine Pap smears increases the risk and severity of this preventable cancer.

4. Lung cancer

Lung cancer in India is strongly associated with tobacco smoking, air pollution, and second-hand smoke exposure. With rising pollution in urban areas and a spike in cigarette use among both men and women, lung cancer rates are steadily increasing.

5. Stomach cancer

Stomach cancer is more common in some Indian states due to high consumption of pickled, spicy, and salted foods, poor refrigeration, and Helicobacter pylori infections. Lifestyle and sanitation factors also play a role in elevating risk.

6. Colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is rising in India, especially in urban regions. Diets low in fibre, high in red and processed meats, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity contribute significantly. It's often detected late due to minimal screening efforts.

7. Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer cases are increasing among older Indian men due to longer life expectancy and improved detection. However, awareness remains low, and early symptoms are often mistaken for benign conditions, delaying diagnosis.

8. Oesophageal cancer

Oesophageal cancer is common in India, especially in the "oesophageal cancer belt" regions like Kashmir and Assam. Contributing factors include hot tea consumption, tobacco, alcohol, nutritional deficiencies, and fungal-contaminated food.

9. Liver cancer

Liver cancer in India is commonly linked to chronic infections with Hepatitis B and C, excessive alcohol use, and fatty liver disease. Poor vaccination coverage and lack of liver health monitoring increase susceptibility.

10. Ovarian cancer

Among Indian women, ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest gynaecological cancers due to vague symptoms and lack of early detection methods. Genetic predisposition, lifestyle changes, and hormonal imbalances contribute to its increasing incidence.

Understanding what cancers are most common in Indians can help in prevention and early diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.