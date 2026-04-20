Can Using Mouthwash Frequently Cause High Blood Pressure? Viral Claims Explained

A recent viral video has sparked concern by claiming that using mouthwash too often could increase the risk of high blood pressure. The idea sounds surprising, after all, mouthwash is widely recommended for oral hygiene. But behind this claim lies a growing body of research exploring the connection between oral bacteria, nitric oxide production, and cardiovascular health. Scientists have long known that the mouth is home to beneficial bacteria that play a crucial role in converting dietary nitrates (from foods like leafy greens) into nitric oxide, a molecule that helps relax blood vessels and regulate blood pressure. Disrupting this delicate balance, some researchers suggest, could have unintended systemic effects.

This has led to investigations into whether antibacterial mouthwashes, especially those used frequently, might interfere with these processes. While some studies have found associations between frequent use and elevated blood pressure, the evidence is still evolving and far from definitive.

So, is the viral claim grounded in science, or is it an exaggeration? Here's a detailed, evidence-based look at what current research actually says about mouthwash and hypertension risk.

The Science: Oral Bacteria And Blood Pressure

At the centre of this debate is a biological pathway known as the nitrate-nitrite-nitric oxide pathway. Oral bacteria help convert nitrates from food into nitrites, which are then transformed into nitric oxide in the body, a compound essential for blood vessel dilation and blood pressure control.

When antibacterial mouthwash is used, it can reduce these nitrate-reducing bacteria. This may lower nitric oxide availability, potentially affecting blood pressure regulation.

Also Read: Are Mouthwashes And Whitening Products Safe For Daily Use? Dentist Explains

What Do Studies Say?

Several studies have examined this potential link:

A longitudinal study published in Blood Pressure found that individuals using over-the-counter mouthwash twice daily or more had a higher risk of developing hypertension compared to less frequent users.

Clinical trials have shown that even short-term use of antibacterial mouthwash can increase systolic blood pressure by around 2-3 mmHg.

A meta-analysis also reported a small but significant association between regular antiseptic mouthwash use and hypertension risk, though with variability across studies.

The Role Of Nitric Oxide: Why It Matters

Nitric oxide is critical for cardiovascular health. It helps blood vessels relax, improves circulation, and lowers blood pressure. Reduced nitric oxide levels have been linked to hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases.

By disrupting oral bacteria, frequent use of antibacterial mouthwash may interfere with this pathway, leading to reduced nitric oxide production and a potential rise in blood pressure. Interestingly, newer research suggests that interventions supporting oral nitrate metabolism, such as nitrate-rich diets, can help lower blood pressure, highlighting the importance of this pathway.

Important Caveats: Correlation Is Not Causation

Despite these findings, experts caution against drawing strong conclusions:

Most studies show associations, not direct causation

Many involve specific populations (such as overweight adults)

Effects observed are generally modest (a few mmHg increase)

Different mouthwash types may have varying impacts

Additionally, some studies suggest benefits of mouthwash in controlling oral infections, which themselves can influence systemic health.

Also Read: This Simple Swap Can Help Control High Blood Pressure Effectively: Study

Should You Stop Using Mouthwash?

Not necessarily. Oral hygiene remains critical for overall health. Dental experts typically recommend:

Using mouthwash as advised, not excessively

Avoiding unnecessary multiple daily uses unless prescribed

Focusing on brushing, flossing, and diet as primary oral care strategies

If you have hypertension or cardiovascular risk factors, it may be worth discussing your oral hygiene routine with a healthcare provider.

The viral claim that frequent mouthwash use can raise blood pressure is partially grounded in science, but somewhat oversimplified. Research does suggest a possible link between excessive use of antibacterial mouthwash and higher blood pressure, likely through disruption of nitric oxide production.

However, the evidence is not strong enough to conclude that mouthwash directly causes hypertension. The observed effects are modest, and more large-scale, long-term studies are needed. For now, moderation is key. Using mouthwash appropriately as part of a balanced oral hygiene routine is unlikely to pose significant risks for most people.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.