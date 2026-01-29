Can Oats Help Lower Bad Cholesterol? 3 Tips To Maximise Benefits

Oats are highly nutritious, making them a valuable part of a healthy diet. They are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins (especially B vitamins), minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, and important antioxidants, including avenanthramides, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Oats are also one of the best sources of dietary fibre, particularly beta-glucans. This soluble fibre is known to have numerous health benefits. Due to their high fibre content, oats can also support weight management by keeping you feeling fuller for longer and reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, oats are an excellent choice for managing diabetes as they stabilise blood sugar levels by slowing the absorption of carbohydrates.

While being highly nutritious, one of the standout benefits of oats is their ability to help lower cholesterol levels. Keep reading to know how.

How oats lower bad cholesterol

Oats are highly effective in lowering cholesterol levels, particularly LDL (bad cholesterol). Oats' ability to lower cholesterol is mainly attributed to their beta-glucan content, which is a unique type of soluble fibre.

The soluble fibre in oats, particularly beta-glucan, has been shown to effectively lower total and LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol. When consumed, beta-glucan forms a viscous gel in the gut, which binds to cholesterol-rich bile acids and prompts their excretion. This process forces the body to draw cholesterol from the blood to make new bile acids, thereby reducing blood cholesterol levels.

Numerous studies suggest that eating oats regularly can lead to significant reductions in cholesterol levels. The American Heart Association highlights that consuming oats as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol can help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Additionally, the thickness of the oat gel also creates a physical barrier along the wall of the small intestine. This slowdown makes it harder for your body to absorb cholesterol from other foods you've eaten during that meal.

Low LDL levels significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Incorporating oats into your daily diet can be a proactive measure for heart health.

Some tips to maximise benefits

Consume at least 3 grams of beta-glucan daily, which is roughly 1.5 cups of cooked oatmeal, for significant cholesterol reduction.

Steel-cut and rolled oats are less processed and generally more effective than instant versions.

Adding fresh fruits or nuts can provide additional fibre and healthy fats to further support your heart.

Ways to add oats to a daily diet

There are many delicious and versatile ways to include oats in your diet:

1. Oatmeal

A classic breakfast option, oatmeal can be made with water or milk and topped with fruits, nuts, honey, or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

2. Overnight oats

A convenient option for busy mornings, overnight oats can be prepared by soaking oats in milk or yoghurt overnight, along with fruits and seeds for added flavour and nutrition.

3. Smoothies

Adding oats to smoothies can enhance their fibre content and provide a creamy texture. Blend oats with your favourite fruits, vegetables, and a liquid base.

4. Baking

Oats can be used in baking. Incorporate them into cookies, muffins, or bread for added texture and nutrition.

5. Granola

Homemade granola can be made with oats, nuts, and dried fruits. It's a healthy snack or breakfast option, especially when paired with yoghurt.

Including oats in a well-balanced diet along with regular physical exercise can effectively help control cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.