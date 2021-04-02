Can Diabetics Donate Blood? Here's What Experts Have To Say

Diabetes: Yes, people with diabetes can donate blood, says expert

If you are suffering from diabetes, it is essential to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to prevent the complications of the disease. A healthy diet and lifestyle when combined with medication can help you control the condition effectively. Diabetics often restrict themselves from performing various activities due to the myths associated with the disease. One of the common beliefs is that you cannot donate blood if you are suffering from diabetes. Blood donation is a voluntary procedure that can help save lives. You need to fulfil the criteria for blood donation criteria before making a donation. Read here to know from the experts whether you can donate blood with diabetes or not.

Diabetes: Can people with diabetes donate blood?

Dr. Anand S Deshpande says, "Many believe that people with diabetes cannot donate blood. There is a myth that by donating blood, blood sugar levels fluctuate. But this doesn't happen."

"People with diabetes can undoubtedly donate blood. The blood sugar levels need to be within the normal levels. Those who are taking insulin are deferred from donations. If the patient is on an oral hypoglycemic, they can undoubtedly donate blood," he adds.

Who cannot donate when suffering from diabetes?

Dr. Manoj Chadha explains, "Diabetes is a disease of metabolism. It affects the patient's body, not the blood. As long as the patient does not have underlined chronic complications of diabetes like heart disease or kidney problems, there is absolutely no reason why he or she cannot donate blood."

Diabetics should follow the same precautions like having a reasonable amount of hemoglobin, healthy blood sugar numbers, healthy blood pressure and they should not have had any infection in the recent past.

You need to have healthy hemoglobin levels to donate blood

Photo Credit: iStock

"The drill is checking the blood group and hemoglobin and your blood pressure needs to be controlled. Diabetes does not cause an infection like other diseases. If a patient is fit to donate blood, they should go ahead and donate. Donating blood can help save someone's life," Dr. Chadha.

How to prepare for blood donation?

Dr. Chadha further guides that "Do not fast for blood donation. Have a good meal and provide your sample before donating. Some people feel giddy, so it's advisable to have a proper meal and not go on an empty stomach."

"We need to break this myth. Every healthy individual should try donating blood. At blood banks and centres, as experts, we care for the recipient and the donor's safety and diabetic should not hesitate," concludes Dr. Deshpande.

(Dr. Manoj Chadha is a Consultant Endocrinologist and Dr. Anand S.Deshpande is a Consultant -Transfusion Medicine at P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.