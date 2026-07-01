Burning eyes, throat irritation, dry cough are common complaints that are affecting the people in Delhi-NCR. Most people attribute these health issues to the general rise in air pollutants and their respective impact on their health. But a new analysis performed by the Centre for Science and Environment(CSE) from 2021 to 2026 flags Delhi-NCR as the largest regional hotspot for a rise in ozone pollution. While the effect is present in other Indian cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, the % of the impact varies.

The latest CSE analysis suggests that growing heat along with rising in gaseous emissions is worsening the ozone problem. It is invisible, summer-driven and poses a grave threat to your health if it remains ignored. The presence of ground-level ozone is a year-around issue as it can impact your eyes, throat, lung health as well.

What Is Ozone Pollution And Why Is It Dangerous?

Research published in the Frontiers in Immunology Inflammation journal pinpoints that ozone pollution that is present on the ground can harm human health. It consists of nitrous oxides (NOx), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and sunlight; when these substances are combined the result is ground-level ozone which is a harmful gas that is irritating your lungs.

An excess of automotive emissions, traffic, industrial gases and the summer heat is creating a nexus for ground-level ozone pollution.

The ground-level ozone is dangerous as it can have short-term and long-term impacts on health. Short-term side-effects of ground-level ozone pollution are burning eyes, nose irritation, throat discomfort, dry cough, chest pain and having difficulty breathing.

A variety of health issues can increase emergency visits for respiratory problems which can weaken your lung health.

Why Delhi-NCR Is Seeing A Surge In Ozone Pollution

The CSE 2026 analysis has flagged Delhi-NCR as a regional hotspot. The high incidence of heatwaves , vehicular emissions and atmospheric trapping at night worsen ground-level ozone pollution.

About 15 Indian cities that have been found with exceeding amounts of ground-level ozone, 15 were found with dangerous amounts that demand immediate attention.

Ground-level ozone can inflame the lungs and damage the airways as well as worsen people's pre-existing medical conditions.

Delhi-NCR recorded persistent exceedance days (60-70+) which has made this issue prominent.

Ozone now lasts longer and even persists at night which is making people vulnerable to develop infections. It can even contribute to the development of asthma over time.

Also Read: 7 Signs And Symptoms Of An Eye Infection

Burning Eyes And Cough? These Are Ozone Exposure Symptoms

Burning eyes happens due to the gases that react with the surface of the eyes causing a burning sensation. Cough or dry cough along with throat irritation is common as the airways becomes irritated as it is dealing with a serious irritant that can worsen overall health.

When you are being exposed to ground-level ozone, then you may experience common as well as severe effects that will have ill-effects on your lung and eye health.

Common Symptoms Of Ozone Exposure

Burning or itchy eyes

Dry cough

Throat irritation

Breathlessness

Chest tightness

Severe Effects Of Ozone Exposure

Asthma flare-ups

Increased infections

Reduced lung function

The CSE journal also highlights that ozone inflames airways and worsens asthma and chronic breathing conditions.

How Ozone Pollution Damages Your Lungs Over Time

Your lung health is dependent on factors that are present in the environment and the body's internal foundational base. Genetics and the environment influence how healthy your lung tissue is and will be for your lifetime.

When the safety limits exceed, then residents of flagged cities can undergo short-term and long-term effects.

Short-term Side-effects can be :

Irritation

Coughing

Wheezing

Long-term Side-effects can be:

Chronic lung disease

Heart risks (stroke, heart attack)

Constant exposure to high amounts of ground-level ozone is linked to higher chances of cardiovascular disease and higher mortality risk.

Also Read: Laugh, Hydrate, Exercise: Lung Doctor Shares Essential Care Tips For Winter

Why You Feel Worse During Summer And Heatwaves

The summer season and heatwave alert have made it harder for you to feel better. The higher chances of developing health issues is pertinent. The constant presence of strong sunlight boosts chemical reactions which can lead it to create a host of health issues. Longer exposure hours can worsen it and heatwaves significantly increase ozone levels and related deaths.

Who Is Most At Risk?

The people who are most at risk of ground-level ozone pollution are:

Children as they have developing systems.

Elderly as their body system is weaker.

People with asthma/allergies as their immune systems are weaker.

Outdoor workers as they are constantly exposed to harmful pollutants.

Vulnerable groups face higher risk of respiratory complications which needs better attention and implementation of preventive strategies.

How To Protect Your Lungs From Ozone Pollution

If you want to preserve your existing lung health, then you need to implement practical tips that can be proven to help. Here is how can help yourself:

Avoid outdoor exposure during peak afternoon hours as the heat condensed the substances.

Track AQI and ozone levels that are present in the environment.

Use masks (N95-level) in high pollution alerts to limit exposure.

Stay hydrated to ensure your body is able to filter out the toxins.

Indoor air purification is necessary as this kind of pollution is invisible.

Why India Needs To Act On Ozone Pollution Now

India needs to act on controlling ozone pollution right now as the prolonged exposure to it can prove deadly. There is a policy gap that focuses on particulate matter 2.5 only without any mention of ground-level ozone incidence. A detailed multi-pollutant strategy is needed to control the health fallout from this kind of pollution and its effects on health.

High presence of ground-level ozone is "invisible but dangerous". As people could be suffering from the symptoms without knowing it and you should not ignore it. The high heat and harmful gaseous emissions are changing the scale of environmental pollution.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.