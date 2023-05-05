Boost Your Gut Health With These 3 Simple Ingredients: Nutritionist Tells How

Stewed apples contain gut-healing pectin, says the nutritionist

A healthy gut is crucial for your overall health. It supports several functions of the human body. Your gut not only supports the digestive system but also helps your immune system, brain and heart. A healthy gut helps in absorbing nutrients from the food consumed. It is often advised to add probiotics and prebiotics to your diet for a healthy gut. Mostly, many consume yogurt or curd (a probiotic) to improve their gut microbiome. But what about other sources? Not many are aware of the foods and drinks that can actually help improve your gut health. Recently, nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram and shared a 3-ingredient recipe that can improve your gut health in several ways. Let's see how to make this 3-ingredient combination.

Try this combination for a healthy gut

Ingredients required:

Apple (Organic apple or the apple with all wax removed thoroughly)

Water

Cinnamon

How to prepare:

Cook chopped apple in some water. Add cinnamon powder and let the water evaporate. Once done, you can serve and have it.

The nutritionist tells that cooked apples are comfort food for your gut. She explained that stewing apples releases gut-healing pectin. This helps repair the intestinal mucosal lining.

Cinnamon will complement the taste of cooked apples and offer anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant, cardiovascular, cholesterol-lowering and immunomodulatory effects.

When and how much to eat

You can eat this gut-healing mixture 2-3 times a week for the best results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.