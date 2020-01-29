Ber, Shehtooth, Ramphal And Other Hyper-Local Fruits You Should Be Eating Daily

These fruits contain prebiotics which allow diversity in probiotic bacteria

The importance of eating seasonal fruits and vegetables cannot be stressed enough. Including fruits and vegetables in your diet is the most important step towards achieving the goal making your diet balanced. Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables adds the much-needed to diversity to your diet and provides you with all the vitamins and minerals you need to be active, fit and healthy. One way to include seasonal fruits in your diet is to eat them as a mid-meal snack. One hyper-local seasonal fruit should be eaten as a mid-meal snack every day, recommends nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar as part of her recent guideline of the ongoing fitness project.

What is a hyper-local fruit?

A hyper-local fruit is one which doesn't really have a name in English, says Rujuta in the live video.

It is a fruit which has a name in your own native language.

This fruit is going to be popular in your region and not across the globe.

Hyper-local fruit is one which invariably has a folklore, songs, and festivals around it.

These fruits were usually sold outside schools, at railway stations, etc while you were growing up.

Hyper-local fruits are different from other commonly-known local fruits.

Hyper-local fruits are different from the commonly-known local fruits

Photo Credit: iStock

Why is it important to eat a hyper-local fruit every day?

"A staggering 2 billion people across the globe suffer from micronutrient deficiencies and when these are left unaddressed can lead to deformity, disease and, in some cases, even death (sic)," writes Rujuta in her post. Some of the most common deficiencies that people have are those of Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, iron, Vitamin A, folic acid, etc. Nutrition science has found a definite link between micronutrient deficiencies and non-communicable diseases like PCOD, high blood pressure and diabetes. Deficiency of these micronutrients can also be the cause of allergies, low immunity, Irritable bowel syndrome, poor fertility and flu.

Eating hyper-local fruits like maran (coconut flower), phalsa (local berry), shehtooth (mulberry), karvanda, ranjana, jamun, bel, cashewfruit, dhurchuk (Seabuckthorn), tadgola, fresh dates, nimboli (neem fruit), kamrakh (star fruit) and ramphal (custard apple), can be helpful in meeting deficiency of micronutrients.

Health benefits of hyper-local fruits

1. They are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fibre and bioactive compounds that can work as signalling agents for insulin regulation, thyroid control and regulation of sex hormones.

2. These fruits contain prebiotics which allow diversity in probiotic bacteria. This can be beneficial for your gut health and improve overall digestion.

3. They can help you get a flawless skin.

Eating hyper-local fruits can help you have a flawless skin

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Hyper-local fruits are good for brain and eye health. They can be helping in improving memory.

5. Including these fruits in your daily diet can help you have strong bones.

"They contribute to the soil health of your region and allow for a healthier ecosystem and income for small farmers," adds Rujuta.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.