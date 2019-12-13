Orange: An Amazing Winter Fruit For Diabetes, Weight Loss, Skin And Much More; Know All Health Benefits

Oranges can help you boost skin health and fight skin issues

During the winter season, orange is a common fruit which you will find almost everywhere. Orange is a winter fruit loaded with many essential vitamins and nutrients. Along with a tangy taste, you will receive many other health benefits as well. Oranges are one of the best sources of vitamin C. It is also high in water content and fibre which makes it good for weight loss. Adding oranges to your diet can offer you a wide variety of health benefits including weight loss, better heart health controlled blood sugar levels and many more. This winter enjoy the goodness of oranges; here are some reasons why you must add oranges to your daily winter diet.

Health benefits of adding oranges to your diet

1. It supports weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight this winter then oranges can be a part of your weight loss diet. Oranges have high water content which makes it good for weight loss. It also contains fibre which can keep you full for longer and prevent consumption of extra calories. Oranges are also a great low-calorie option as an evening snack.

2. Can help you manage blood sugar levels

Most people believe that diabetics cannot eat fruits. But it is recommended to eat fruits in limited quantity. Oranges can be a part of your diabetes diet. It can help you manage blood sugar levels effectively. If you are a diabetic you can add oranges to your diet in limited quantity. Oranges also contain fibre which makes it good for diabetes.

3. Improves skin health

You might have seen the presence of orange extract in most beauty products. Orange is loaded with vitamin C which makes it extremely good for skin health. Adding orange to your diet will boost skin health. You can also apply a mask prepared with orange peel to boost skin health. Dried orange peel can be used to prepare a powder which can further be used to prepare face packs.

4. Boost heart health

Oranges are good for heart health as well. Different components of oranges support heart health. Fibre, potassium, vitamin C and choline present in oranges boost heart health. Adding oranges to your diet with other necessary diet and lifestyle changes can help you control the risk of heart diseases. The presence of potassium in oranges can also help you control high blood pressure.

