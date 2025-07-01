Heavy Rain Warning In Madhya Pradesh, Orange Alert Issued For 10 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially in Gwalior-Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for districts -- Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Mandla and Panna. According to the IMD, an orange alert suggests the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall.

As per the forecast, these districts are likely to receive between 2.5 to 8 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours beginning from Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted in districts such as Narmadapurm, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat.

The monsoon has covered all 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh, and at least 37 per cent more than normal rainfall was recorded till June 30.

Indore and Ujjain divisions are predicted to receive light showers of rain at different intervals in the next 24 hours, while the state capital, Bhopal and Jabalpur are likely to remain dry on Tuesday.

However, the sky remained cloudy since early morning in Bhopal and drizzle was witnessed during early morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Bhopal would remain between 29 and 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as per the weather office. Rainfall also brought down daytime temperatures across the state

According to the IMD's data, during the last 24 hours, rainfall was recorded in Shahdol, Gwalior-Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions.

Senior weather scientist at the divisional IMD official in Bhopal, Dr E. Surendran, said the monsoon is passing over the state. Additionally, secondary cyclonic circulation systems are influencing the weather conditions. The IMD said that a low-pressure system over Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions was active, the effects of which could reach Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Due to heavy rainfall predicted in the coming days, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for the safety of people are made due to heavy rainfall. He has also directed officials to keep a close watch on all religious places in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)