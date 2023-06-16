Cyclone Biparjoy: Parts Of Madhya Pradesh May Receive Rain On Sunday

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of light-moderate to heavy rain in some places in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh due to the impact of cyclone Biparjoy.

The intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy reduced from the 'very severe' category to 'severe' after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone was centred towards Sauarashtra-Kutch and heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday.

Ashfaq Hussain, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal, said as of now, there is no such effect of the Biparjoy cyclone in Madhya Pradesh.

"After June 16 and 17 it will have its impact over Rajasthan and after June 18 and 19, when it becomes low pressure, there is a possibility of light moderate rain and heavy rain at some places in Gwalior Chambal region in the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

He said the temperature has increased because of north-west winds and there is a heat wave also.

Tikamgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that it is expected that the temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after 72 hours.

Heavy rains and gusty winds at a speed of over 115-120 kilometres per hour hit Gujarat's Morbi district, damaging over 300 electric poles and leading to power outages in around 45 villages after cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal areas of the state on Thursday evening.

