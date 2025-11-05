Double Shock For Madhya Pradesh Farmers: Rain, And Now Power Supply Cap

After unseasonal rain devastated crops across Madhya Pradesh, farmers have now been hit by a second shock - a controversial electricity department order restricting power supply to just 10 hours a day.

The directive sparked massive outrage, forcing Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene and order the removal of AK Jain, Chief General Manager (CGM) of the Central Region Electricity Distribution Company, who had issued the circular.

The order was sent to power officials in Bhopal, Gwalior, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Harda, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Guna, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shivpuri, and Datia. It said electricity supply to agricultural feeders must not exceed 10 hours.

It warned that if the limit was breached, the salaries of operators and engineers from junior engineer to general manager would be deducted.

Even if power demand increased due to wet soil, bad weather, or technical reasons, the order prohibited extending supply beyond the cap. A 15-minute margin of error was allowed; anything more was to be treated as a violation and reported to the headquarters.

The move triggered widespread anger among farmers and the Opposition.

Reacting swiftly, the chief minister rescinded the order and directed immediate action against the official responsible.

"The government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply for farmers. No order that causes hardship to them will be tolerated," the chief minister said in a statement.

Just a day earlier, Yadav had announced a waiver on surcharges for electricity consumers including farmers with unpaid bills exceeding three months. The restrictive order issued soon after, critics said, completely contradicted the chief minister's promise.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar slammed the government, asking whether Madhya Pradesh was suffering from a power shortage.

"There are power cuts even in Bhopal, and in villages, farmers are getting only four to five hours of electricity," he said. "This is dishonesty and injustice toward those who feed the state."

Singhar accused the BJP government of "speaking about farmers' welfare while acting against their interests," demanding an explanation from the power department.