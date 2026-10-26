Bangladesh Reports 2,249 New Dengue Cases, 7 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

As many as 2,249 dengue cases have been reported in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning, the highest single-day tally so far in 2026, local media reported.

As many as seven people died due to dengue in Bangladesh during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The latest figures raised the total number of dengue cases to 123,948, and the death toll rose to 384 in 2026, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

The new fatalities reported include two each in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area and Mymensingh division, while one each was reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area, Khulna, and Rajshahi divisions. Among the total number of dengue-related fatalities reported in Bangladesh, 52.8 per cent were female while 47.2 per cent were male.

As many as 117,400 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals in Bangladesh after recovering from the disease, according to the DGHS, the UNB reported.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Sultan Salauddin Tuku had, last month, warned that the dengue situation in Dhaka and other districts could worsen further in the coming months, urging people to stay alert.

"The risk of dengue may increase further in the coming months, so everyone needs to become aware from now," Tuku said, as per UNB.

Meanwhile, health experts attributed the rising dengue deaths to delayed hospitalisation, inappropriate treatment, and the heightened vulnerability of high-risk groups, with many patients seeking testing and medical care only after their condition turns critical, Bangladesh's The Daily Star reported.

Dhaka's Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital Associate Professor H.M. Nazmul Ahsan said that the recent spike in dengue deaths is largely a consequence of the rapid increase in infections nationwide.

According to Ahsan, three broad sets of factors are behind the fatalities: viral factors, patient-related vulnerabilities, and treatment-related complications.

Public health expert Mushtuq Husain called for strengthening dengue care through a three-tier system of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)