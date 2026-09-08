Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Monday called for a stronger connection between India's traditional knowledge and contemporary healthcare needs, saying Ayurveda can help shape a healthier tomorrow through a focus on preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles and holistic well-being.

Addressing a curtain-raiser press conference for the 11th Ayurveda Day 2026 at the National Media Centre, Jadhav said the occasion should go beyond being a government programme and evolve into a people's movement and a national health communication campaign.

The event marked the commencement of the nationwide campaign leading up to Ayurveda Day.

The main Ayurveda Day celebrations will be held on September 23 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with "Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow" as its theme, reflecting the vision of connecting India's rich Ayurvedic heritage with the evolving healthcare needs of the future.

Jadhav highlighted that the world is increasingly looking towards preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles, nutrition, wellness and holistic health -- areas in which India has a rich tradition and experience.

He said Ayurveda Day is not merely an occasion to celebrate India's heritage but also an opportunity to connect this heritage with the healthcare requirements of the future.

In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jadhav highlighted the need for a healthcare approach where health goes beyond the treatment of disease and encompasses healthy habits, appropriate diet and daily routines, mental balance and harmony with nature.

Jadhav outlined three key areas that will guide this year's Ayurveda Day campaign -- "Integrative Healthcare for Better Health Outcomes," focusing on leveraging the expertise and strengths of different systems of medicine for better health outcomes.

"Evidence, Research and Innovation in Ayurveda," emphasising research, evidence and innovation as essential pillars for the wider global acceptance and future development of Ayurveda, is the second area.

"Ayurveda for Community Wellbeing and Sustainable Living," highlighting the role of Ayurveda in promoting the wellbeing of individuals, families and communities while encouraging sustainable living, is the third.

Jadhav also emphasised the important role of the media in disseminating accurate, evidence-based and simple information on Ayurveda to the public.

He noted that while Ayurveda enjoys widespread acceptance, it is important to address misconceptions and ensure that citizens have access to reliable information.

He called upon the media to support the campaign and take the message of Ayurveda to homes, schools and colleges, young people including Gen Z, and rural and urban communities.

Calling for a stronger connection between India's traditional knowledge and contemporary healthcare needs, Shri Jadhav said that the campaign should seek to connect tradition with knowledge, knowledge with evidence, evidence with innovation, and innovation with public welfare.

Professor Sanjeev Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur, highlighted the key features of Ayurveda Day-2026, which will focus on evidence-based Ayurveda, research and innovation, integrated healthcare, and community wellbeing and sustainable living.

He also outlined the major programmes planned for the occasion, including the National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards 2026, along with key initiatives such as new programmes at NIA Jaipur, safety dossiers on medicinal plants, Standard Treatment Guidelines for skin diseases, a report on the Ayush Services Sector, and Ayush Vision 2030, besides the exchange of MoUs and other activities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)