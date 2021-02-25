Arthritis Pain: 5 Expert- Recommended Exercises That Can Help In Reducing Pain Caused By Knee Arthritis

People with arthritis can benefit by doing exercise regularly

Highlights Knee arthritis can cause pain, swelling and inflammation

Regular exercise can slow down ageing

It can improve health and overall fitness

Exercising can be a powerful tool against arthritis. It can help in keeping bones and joints strong and also delay the natural degeneration of bones and muscles-a process related to ageing. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Instagram to share a few exercises that can help in building body strength, improving flexibility and reducing joint point. Exercising regularly can also help in combatting fatigue, and is especially beneficial for people with arthritis. "Exercise can improve your health and fitness without hurting your joints," says Karachiwala in her post.

Exercises for arthritis pain

In her post, the Mumbai-based fitness expert shares a exercises for people with arthritis of the knee. Symptoms of knee arthritis include pain, swelling, inflammation and stiffness in joints.

Now there are a few things that cannot be treated or prevented, like ageing, getting grey, wrinkles, feeling low on energy and strength. But all these symptoms related to ageing can be delayed if you look after your fitness, says Karachiwala.

Here are the exercises that people with arthritis of the knee can do:

1. Squat on Chair - 10 reps

Advanced: Wall Sit-Squat Hold - 30 secs

2. Seated Bent knee Raises - 10 reps on each side

Advanced: Seated Straight Leg Raises - 10 Reps

3. Single Straight Leg Raises - 10 reps

Advanced: Alternate Leg Raise - 10 reps

4. Single Bent Leg Kicks - 10 Reps

Advanced: Single Straight Leg Lift - 10 reps

5. Bridge on Floor - 10 reps

Advanced: Bridge on Chair - 10 reps

Karachiwala illustrates all these exercises in the video below. An advanced version of these exercises is shared in each of the video. If you feel you have the strength and endurance to do the advanced version, then do try those.

These exercises can be helpful in reducing joint pain and stiffness and can also make you feel fitter and active. The best part is that these exercises require no equipment and can be done anytime, anywhere, even when you're travelling.

So if you have been troubled with arthritis recently, do give these exercises a try!

(Yasmin Karachiwala is a Balanced Body Master Pilates Instructor and owner at Yasmin's Body Image)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.