Are Working Women Missing Early Signs Of Endometriosis In The Rush Of Life?

In today's fast-paced and dynamic world, women who work have to balance multiple demands on their lives, including work, home, and personal goals. Amidst these demands, health issues tend to take a back seat, especially when they seem to be under control and have become "normal" after a while. One such health problem that still remains on the back burner is endometriosis, a "chronic and often painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus is found outside of the uterus." This affects 1 out of every 10 women of reproductive age, yet there is a delay of 4 to 12 years before diagnosis.

The Normalisation of Pain

Another reason for the delay in seeking medical attention is the normalisation of pain. Women are often socialised to believe that painful periods are "just part of being a woman." This is particularly the case when one is a working professional because it is vital to be productive and go to work. It is therefore common for women to feel severe pain, cramps, or tiredness and write it off as normal discomforts instead of possible signs of something like endometriosis.

Women may end up normalizing the pain and getting accustomed to it. They end up taking over-the-counter medication or "getting on with their lives" and attending to their work.

Also Read: Endometriosis Symptoms: How To Tell If Your Period Pain Is A Red Flag

The Burden of Busy Schedules

Women in the workforce have busy schedules and do not have enough time for personal health care. Women delay their check-ups in doctors' chambers, especially when they feel that their condition is not serious enough. However, it is essential to understand that endometriosis is a dynamic condition. This means that the condition becomes more debilitating over time. Thus, it is more challenging for women to understand that they have the condition in its early stages.

Women usually seek medical attention when they feel that their condition is affecting their lives significantly. This is usually felt during their menstrual period, especially when they experience extreme pain.

Overlapping and Misleading Symptoms

Endometriosis has been described as a "masquerading condition" since it shares some of its symptoms with other common health conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome, urinary tract problems, and hormone imbalance. Symptoms such as bloating, back pain, heavy menstruation, and pain during intercourse are not clearly understood and are often misinterpreted as resulting from factors such as work-related stress and gastrointestinal disorders.

For working women, it is likely that they will always be on the move, and it is probable that they will dismiss their symptoms as side effects of working for too long, skipping meals, and lacking sleep.

Workplace Culture and Silent Suffering

Another important factor is workplace culture. In the workplace, it is not considered comfortable to talk about menstrual health. Women do not feel comfortable talking about their condition or seeking a leave of absence.

They fear it will affect their career and professional life in a negative manner. This silent suffering is a kind of "invisible suffering," in which women suffer from excruciating pain and do not seek adequate support. This not only affects their health but also their mental and emotional well-being.

The Impact of Delayed Diagnosis

There are several impacts that result from the delayed diagnosis of endometriosis. Apart from the pain, endometriosis is linked to issues of fertility, anxiety, depression, and low productivity. Endometriosis is also known to affect other organs, and such cases may result in more serious complications, thereby requiring more aggressive management.

On the other hand, early diagnosis is essential for the management of endometriosis, thereby controlling the condition and its impacts.

Also Read: Can You Get Pregnant If You Have Endometriosis? Fertility Doctor Answers

Prioritising Health Without Guilt

One of the most significant changes that need to take place is the mindset of people, wherein the priority of health does not come in the way of one's professionalism. The role of employers in this regard is also significant, wherein a conducive environment has to be provided to women so that they can freely discuss their health issues.

Flexible work arrangements, awareness of women's health issues, and discussions can help a great deal in early diagnosis and management.

The Way Forward: Moving Towards Early Intervention

The good news is that endometriosis is an easily treatable disease, provided it is diagnosed at an appropriate time. Regular visits to gynecologists, an understanding of one's own body, and consulting medical practitioners at the right time for symptoms not disappearing are the key factors for working women.

It becomes evident that the delay in the diagnosis of endometriosis is not merely a medical issue; rather, there are significant relationships with social issues and individual behaviors too. Thus, breaking the silence of menstruation and consulting doctors at the right time can help women move away from the years of suffering through undiagnosed pain.

(By Dr. Rashmi N, Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospitals, Kothanur, Bengaluru)

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