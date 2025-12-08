Are There Any Side Effects Of Antidepressants? Doctor Shares Safety Tips

Depression is more than just a persistent state of sadness or feeling "blue." It is a mood disorder characterised by ongoing feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and a loss of interest in activities that were once enjoyable. Common symptoms include fatigue, changes in appetite, sleep disturbances, and difficulties concentrating. From therapy to lifestyle changes, managing depression often requires a combination of approaches. Antidepressants have become a popular treatment option, particularly for moderate to severe cases of depression, especially when symptoms are debilitating. However, as mental health awareness has increased, the misuse of antidepressants has emerged as a significant concern. Overusing these medications can lead to unpleasant side effects.

Side effects of antidepressants

For the unversed, antidepressants are medications used to treat depression and other mood disorders. They help balance chemicals in the brain that affect mood and emotions. "These are classes of chemicals that can help uplift mood. These drugs are commonly used as antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications," said Dr.Samant Darshi, Interventional Psychiatrist at Yatharth Hospitals

"These chemicals work by modulating brain receptors. However, it is essential to remember that everything comes with potential side effects," Dr. Darshi added.

The potential side effects of antidepressants

Like all medications, antidepressants come with potential side effects. These can vary depending on the specific type of antidepressant, but may include:

Nausea

Weight gain

Fatigue

Dizziness

Dry mouth

Sleep disturbances

Sexual dysfunction

It's important to discuss these potential side effects with a healthcare provider, as they can help weigh the benefits and risks.

Do you need antidepressants?

"It's important to consider the benefit-to-side-effect ratio when prescribing antidepressants. When evaluating the effectiveness of antidepressants, we need to assess the benefits they can provide to the patient in various aspects, including family, professional, and personal life. The benefits should significantly outweigh any potential side effects," he explained.

Are they effective?

Antidepressants can be effective in alleviating symptoms of depression for many individuals. They might take several weeks to show results, and their effectiveness can vary from person to person. Some may experience significant improvements, while others might find them less effective and may require alternative treatments or adjustments.

"It's also crucial not to rely solely on antidepressants. We must address the root causes of mood issues, which may include health problems such as thyroid disorders or nutritional deficiencies. Additionally, psychological and social factors should be considered and rectified," Dr. Darshi added.

Safe use of antidepressants

To use antidepressants safely:

1. Always take medications as prescribed by a healthcare professional. Do not adjust the dosage or stop taking them without consulting your doctor.

2. Schedule regular follow-up appointments to monitor progress and any side effects.

3. Discuss all medications (including over-the-counter drugs and supplements) with your doctor to avoid potential interactions.

4. Keep track of any changes in mood or side effects and communicate these to your healthcare provider.

5. Alcohol can interact negatively with antidepressants and may exacerbate depressive symptoms.

6. Be alert for any worsening symptoms, thoughts of self-harm, or suicidal thoughts, and seek immediate help if needed.

"A holistic approach is vital, rather than simply prescribing antidepressants without further investigation. Always seek help from a qualified medical professional, and be mindful before starting any course of antidepressants," Dr. Darshi concluded.

In summary, while depression is a serious condition, it can be effectively managed through a combination of therapy, lifestyle changes, and possibly medication. If considering antidepressants, it's extremely crucial to consult an expert to ensure safe and effective treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.