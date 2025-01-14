A Fibre-Rich Diet May Help Reduce Depression Symptoms: Here's How

Your diet affects a lot more than just your body weight. Not many know that what you eat affects your mood and mental well-being in more ways than one. Several studies have highlighted the link between food and mental health. Many foods are particularly known to lift your mood. Depression is a growing concern worldwide. While professional help including therapy and medication is essential to fight depression, your diet may also play a role. A recent study has highlighted that fibre-rich foods can significantly reduce the odds of depression. Keep reading to know how.

High fibre-foods for depression: Know how

Data from a meta-analysis of 18 publications has shown that a high-fibre diet significantly reduces the odds of depression. The analysis was published in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience.

The link explained:

Most of your body's serotonin (a neurotransmitter that affects mood, memory, learning and sleep) which is known to prevent depression is produced in the gut. Fibre improves your gut microbiota and supports serotonin production in the gut. To put it succinctly, a high-fibre diet improves serotonin production, further elevating emotional and mental health.

High-fibre foods

Most fruits and vegetables are loaded with fibre. Some of these are pear, oats, apples, bananas, carrots, beets, broccoli, kale, spinach and so on.

Lentils, beans and peas are also good sources of fibre.

Quinoa, chis seeds, flaxseeds and some nuts can also add fibre to your diet.

To conclude

Diet isn't a cure for depression. However, certain nutrients can help people with depression feel better. It also assists in treating depression. Some other nutrients that play a role in managing depression are: vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, folate, B vitamins and flavonoids.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.