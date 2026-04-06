AIIMS, Harvard-Trained Gut Doctor Lists 10 Weird Signs Your Body Is Actually Healthy

It is completely normal to be hyper-aware of every ache or itch. Many people tend to worry about their health, often manifesting concerns over weight, fitness levels, and lifestyle choices. This anxiety can be influenced by societal standards, personal experiences, or family histories of illness. This concern is understandable given the abundance of health information available today, but it's essential to understand that health isn't just about the absence of illness. It's also about the presence of positive indicators that suggest overall well-being. Several common symptoms can indicate that your body is functioning well and that you are in good health.

For instance, having a consistent energy level throughout the day usually suggests that your body is functioning correctly, and you're maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise. Good sleep quality is another sign of health; if you fall asleep easily and wake up feeling refreshed, it's a positive indication that your body is recovering well.

Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of 10 weird signs that indicate that your body is actually healthy.

10 weird signs your body is actually healthy

1. Passing gas daily

The production of gas in the digestive tract is a normal process. "Gas is produced when gut bacteria break down food. It's completely normal and shows your digestive system is working perfectly," Dr. Sethi wrote.

2. Your urine is light yellow

According to Dr. Sethi, urine that is clear or light yellow suggests adequate hydration levels. It also means that your kidneys are effectively filtering waste from your body.

3. Increased sweating during exercise

Sweating serves as the body's natural cooling mechanism. Frequent sweating during physical activity indicates that your body is regulating temperature effectively, helping to prevent overheating.

4. You have regular bowel movements

Regular bowel movements indicate healthy functioning of the digestive tract. "Anywhere between 3 times a week to 3 times a day is completely normal and signals a healthy gut," he added.

5. Stomach rumbling

Dr. Sethi noted that the gurgling sounds you might hear from your stomach indicate that your intestines are actively processing food and gas, which is a positive sign of digestive health.

6. Gums don't bleed while brushing

Healthy gums typically do not bleed easily during brushing. If bleeding occurs, it may suggest inflammation or inadequate oral hygiene.

7. Burping after carbonated drinks

Burping is a natural response that helps release excess gas from the stomach, relieving discomfort and preventing bloating. This is a completely normal bodily function.

8. Skin bounces back when pinched

"When skin quickly bounces back after being pinched, it is a sign of good hydration and healthy skin elasticity, indicating overall skin health," explained Dr. Sethi.

9. Your ears produce earwax

The presence of earwax is protective, as it traps dust, bacteria, and debris in the ear canal. It's a natural substance that serves an important health function. "It's not dirty - it's protective," said Dr. Sethi.

10. Runny nose in cold weather

Experiencing a runny nose in cold air is a healthy response, as the body produces mucus to warm and humidify the air entering the lungs, protecting respiratory function.

These simple signs highlight how various bodily functions, often taken for granted, can indicate your overall health. Understanding these symptoms can help alleviate some of the worry surrounding health concerns and empower you to appreciate the ways your body is functioning well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.