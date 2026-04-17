AI Finds Hidden Skin Cancer Risk, Flags 1-In-3 Danger Rate: Study

In a step toward personalised cancer prevention, researchers have found that artificial intelligence (AI) can help identify people at higher risk of developing melanoma using data already available in healthcare systems. The study, based on Sweden's entire adult population, suggests that routine medical records could play a powerful role in early detection, potentially improving outcomes and making screening more efficient. The research analysed registry data covering over 6 million adults in Sweden. This included information such as age, sex, medical history, medications, and even socioeconomic factors.

What The Study Looked At

Out of 6,036,186 individuals studied, around 38,582 people, or 0.64 percent, developed melanoma over a five-year period. The findings highlight how existing healthcare data can be used in smarter ways. A study shows that data already available within healthcare systems can help identify people at higher risk. This type of decision support is not yet part of routine care.

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AI Models Outperform Traditional Methods

One of the most striking findings was how much better AI performed compared to traditional risk indicators. When researchers used only basic factors like age and sex, the model could predict melanoma risk with about 64 percent accuracy. But when AI models included a wider range of data such as diagnoses, medications, and social factors, accuracy rose to around 73 percent. This improvement may seem modest at first glance, but in large populations, it can translate into thousands of earlier detections.

Identifying High-Risk Groups

Beyond overall accuracy, AI proved particularly useful in identifying smaller groups of people at much higher risk. In some of these targeted groups, the likelihood of developing melanoma within five years reached as high as 33 percent. This is a dramatic increase compared to the general population risk.

Such insights could allow doctors to focus attention where it is needed most, rather than relying on broad, one-size-fits-all screening approaches.

A Shift Toward Targeted Screening

The study, led by Sam Polesie, suggests that targeted screening could be the future of melanoma detection. Instead of screening everyone equally, healthcare systems could prioritise individuals identified as high-risk through AI analysis. This approach could improve detection rates while also making better use of limited medical resources. "Our analyses suggest that selective screening of small, high-risk groups could lead to more accurate monitoring and more efficient use of healthcare resources," Polesie explained.

Why Early Detection Matters

Melanoma is one of the most serious forms of skin cancer, but it is also highly treatable when caught early. Delays in diagnosis can allow the cancer to spread, making treatment more complex and reducing survival rates. This is why improving early detection remains a top priority in cancer care. By identifying high-risk individuals earlier, AI could help doctors intervene sooner and potentially save lives.

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The Role Of Big Data In Healthcare

This study also highlights a broader shift in modern medicine: the use of big data and AI to personalise care. Healthcare systems already collect vast amounts of information, but much of it remains underutilised. AI tools can analyse this data at scale, uncovering patterns that are difficult for humans to detect. In this case, combining medical, demographic, and socioeconomic data created a more complete picture of melanoma risk.

What Happens Next?

While the findings are promising, researchers caution that more work is needed before this approach becomes part of everyday healthcare. Further studies, along with policy decisions, will be required to ensure accuracy, privacy, and ethical use of data. However, the potential is clear. AI-driven risk prediction could become a key tool in precision medicine, helping tailor screening and prevention strategies to individual needs. The idea that AI can predict your risk of melanoma using existing health data may sound futuristic, but this study shows it is closer to reality than ever before. By moving from broad screening to targeted, personalised approaches, healthcare systems could detect cancer earlier and use resources more efficiently.

While it is not yet ready for routine use, this research marks an important step toward smarter, data-driven healthcare, where prevention is as personalised as treatment.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.