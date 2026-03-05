Addicted To Your Phone? These 60-Second Micro-Rituals Can Help Stop Endless Scrolling

These days, phones have become essential, and scrolling is just a part of life - we do it all the time. Integrative Lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho explains that scrolling itself isn't the problem. The issue arises when we scroll constantly, out of boredom, or even when we're happy.

Coutinho says the real problem is overstimulation. He suggests putting your phone down for just 60 seconds and doing a different task to give your brain quick relief.

"Your brain is tired. Your nervous system is loud, so you think, 'Let's watch another video.'" That next video just kills more time, and suddenly you've spent hours on the same couch. So, to counter this, Coutinho recommends simple micro-rituals that reset

your mind and nervous system.

"Pick ONE micro-ritual. Do it for 60 seconds. Then decide if you still want to scroll. Welcome to Slow Flow," he captioned the post.

One is the 5-5-5 reset. This means you have to take five slow breaths, inhaling for five seconds and then exhaling for five seconds, using nasal breathing only. Another is the sun check. Go to a window and look at the sky for 60 seconds but without your phone.

He recommends morning sunlight as it is the best.

A gratitude walk is another option. Walk to the farthest room in your home and back for two minutes. While walking, think of one person you're grateful for. Another option is song medicine. He recommends playing a song you love. But you just need to listen, without multitasking. "Music is a nervous system shortcut," he says.

He also suggests the hand-on-heart exercise. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly, saying, "I'm safe right now," and repeat for 30 seconds. "Feeling safe is a powerful immune reset," he explains.

Another option is drinking water like a ritual. He advises sipping slowly for 60 seconds and feeling the temperature. He recommends swallowing it slowly, as this interrupts urgency. You can also send a short, simple message to someone you care about - no emojis, just one line like, "Thinking of you. Hope you're okay." "This small connection helps regulate the body," Coutinho says.

He also recommends trying a declutter ritual in which you have to pick up 10 items, put them back in their proper place slowly, and take your time. "Order calms the mind," he adds.

"Stop trying to "quit scrolling". Your brain is seeking relief, not entertainment. So give it an option," he wrote.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.