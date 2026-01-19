7 Health Benefits Of Parijat Or Night Jasmine Leaves

Parijat (nyctanthes arbor-tristis), commonly known as night jasmine, looks like a beautiful and fragrant flowering plant on the surface. But it is also a natural health remedy that has been celebrated for ages in Northern and Southern India for its medicinal uses. It is revered as sacred and deeply woven into cultural traditions, as its leaves are prized for powerful health benefits now supported by scientific research. It is known for its anti-inflammatory effects, fever-reducing properties, and immunity-boosting abilities. That is not all; parijat leaves also aid in easing arthritis pain, improving digestion, and enhancing respiratory health.

Backed by both Ayurveda and modern studies, these benefits come from potent phytochemicals such as flavonoids, glycosides, and alkaloids found in the leaves. However, moderation is key, as excessive consumption may lead to side effects. Here is exactly how they can offer specific health benefits that support long-term wellness and vitality.

7 Health Benefits Of Parijat Leaves

1. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Night jasmine leaves help treat arthritis and joint pain because they contain anti-inflammatory compounds. These compounds work by reducing swelling and pain linked to rheumatoid arthritis, whether leaves are taken as tablets or extracts. Studies show they decrease joint pain and lower inflammation markers in the body. A moderate intake is necessary for positive results as too much consumption can be harmful.

2. Supports Respiratory Health

The rise in air pollution and exposure to environmental toxins can lead to increasing inflammation, irritation and impaired respiratory airways. To remedy this high load of toxins, night jasmine leaves can offer some relief. There are various studies in Ayurveda that have proven its effectiveness for cough and asthma. But there are limitations, as natural remedies' effects can vary based on the individual's body absorption rate.

3. Helps Manage Fever

The body develops a fever when it is fighting an active infection; this is why a traditional remedy like night jasmine leaves can prove effective. There are possible chances of interference with medications, so caution needs to be practised while using it. Studies like the Indian Journal of Pharmacognosy suggest that night jasmine leaves are useful for effectively treating malaria and some viral fevers. The National Institute of Science Communication also proved the effectiveness of night jasmine leaves for the same health issues.

3. Improves Digestion

The common digestive problems, such as bloating and indigestion, can be remedied through moderate and monitored night jasmine leaf consumption. Both Ayurvedic and modern research suggest that the high plant compounds found in night jasmine leaves can improve the presence of good bacteria and enzymes in the gut. In turn, helping people struggling with constant indigestion or bloating due to their diet or lifestyle habits.

4. Skin Health

Night jasmine leaves have another key health benefit that provides nourishment to the skin. The leaves of this flowering plant can be used topically for rashes and infections, but only for minor ones. For serious skin ailments, dermatologically tested remedies work, as everyone has a different skin type, and the treatment options vary. Ayurvedic and modern research suggest that applying a paste made from night jasmine leaves can slow down ageing. Additionally, it also helps in reducing redness, swelling, and irritation in conditions like eczema or dermatitis. These natural remedies should be used in conjunction with allopathic treatment for the best results, as prescribed by a dermatologist.

5. Blood Sugar Regulation

Diabetes remains a growing public health concern in India, with a shifting focus on natural dietary interventions which can offer healing effects. One such remedy is consuming night jasmine leaves, which have proven blood sugar-regulating properties. A preliminary study in diabetic rats found that night jasmine leaves worked within 5 hours of being administered to effectively lower glucose levels in the body.

7. Stress Relief

The constant presence of stress in daily lives can lead to enhanced secretion of stress hormones such as cortisol. This hormone needs active regulation to reduce the incidence of developing serious long-term health issues. Here is where consuming night jasmine leaves could prove useful. Various Ayurvedic formulations prepared with night jasmine leaves have active stress-relieving health benefits. The phytochemicals in it have calming, sedative, and stress-relieving properties. This is why Ayurvedic formulations are being seen through a new lens as modern research validates their findings.

Usage And Precautions To Take With Night Jasmine Leaves

Parijat, or night jasmine, leaves have various forms, such as decoction (a drink prepared from soaking the leaves in a liquid), ground into a powder or made into a paste. The form that is most suitable for your body depends on its unique physiology. The dose and possible side effects are as follows:

The exact recommended dose should be followed based on a medical professional's advice.

Avoid excessive use, as too much over-the-counter consumption can lead to serious digestive issues and nausea.

There are Ayurvedic studies, but there are limited modern clinical trials proving its effectiveness. There is a need for more modern randomised controlled trials to effectively prove that night jasmine leaves can offer health benefits.

Parijat, or night jasmine, leaves are a natural, culturally rooted remedy with growing scientific validation. But the key to being safe lies with consulting a medical professional for the exact dose and duration.

