6 Signs You Are Facing Normal Weight Obesity Without Knowing It

Normal-weight obesity is a kind of obesity that impacts a significant portion of the Indian population. It refers to a condition wherein individuals with a normal body mass index still show obesity-related risks as the fat around their organs increases. This is why it is called 'hidden obesity' and is a rising health concern in India and globally. According to the Indian Medical Council of India and the National Diabetes Study (2025-26), metabolic obesity is rising in India and needs to be addressed to reduce the disease burden on the nation. The most common factor that is assessed to figure out obesity is body mass index, which alone can be misleading. The exact percentage of body fat is a better determinant for judging obesity and suggesting treatment accordingly. To assess how normal weight obesity occurs and what steps to take to help prevent it, you need to understand the signs that it may cause.

6 Signs You May Have Normal Weight Obesity

1. Fat Deposit Around The Waist (Visceral Fat)

The fat around the waist is a visible marker of obesity and is referred to as visceral fat. When excessive fats are consumed, they tend to deposit around the waist, indicating weight gain and increasing chances of developing non-communicable diseases. As mentioned in the Current Obesity Reports, excess visceral fat, despite an otherwise lean body structure, can lead to an increase in how the body breaks down food into energy and its nutrient absorption capabilities.

2. Constant Fatigue Despite Normal Weight

If you are feeling constantly fatigued despite having a normal weight, then it may be a sign of normal-weight obesity. According to a study in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal, excess deposits of fat in the body among normal-weight individuals are linked to an increase in heart risk factors, including fatigue and reduced energy levels.

3. Poor Muscle Tone Or Low Lean Mass

The occurrences of poor muscle tone in arms and legs despite exercising could be a sign of normal-weight obesity. But it remains underdiagnosed in people who are vulnerable and causes complications down the line. This has been flagged in reviews published in Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders and needs to be considered when experienced in combination with the listed signs.

4. Early Signs Of Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome can happen when the body is unable to function within the baseline parameters. The blood pressure becomes high, along with the cholesterol, leading to issues with how the body breaks down fats and stores them in the body. According to the International Journal of Obesity, people with normal weight obesity present with early signs of heart and metabolism-related risks such as hypertension, impaired glucose tolerance, and high cholesterol.

5. Family History Of Lifestyle Diseases

If you have a family history of lifestyle diseases like obesity, type-2 diabetes, or high cholesterol, then it may signal the prevalence of normal weight obesity. This cluster of lifestyle diseases is directly linked to abnormal fat deposition and needs to be addressed with seriousness to formulate a treatment plan to avoid long-term health complications.

6. Difficulty Maintaining Fitness

Some people may struggle with maintaining fitness; even if they exercise daily and have the required physical movement as per their age, this is when you should seek medical testing. It may be a sign of normal-weight obesity that may be tied to your ability to tone your body and achieve the desired physique. As highlighted in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, fitness levels of people with normal-weight obesity are lower, even when diet quality is similar to that of the lean-appearing individuals.

Health Risks Linked To Normal Weight Obesity

Several health risks are associated with the occurrence of normal-weight obesity, and each of them needs a tailored approach for long-term relief. These health risks are:

Diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension, which already impact a significant portion of the Indian population.

Increased risk of stroke and fatty liver that worsens long-term health outcomes and leads to various complications.

Long-term metabolic complications that impact nutrient absorption, hence directly impacting how the body functions.

How To Detect It

To effectively figure out if you have normal-weight obesity, you need to:

Focus on your body composition and its analysis to get the real picture of your body.

Waist-to-hip ratio, along with body fat percentage tests, can serve as a foundation that projects an accurate picture of your risk of obesity.

As these signs are listed, people need to be aware and go for early screening so that the prevalence of normal-weight obesity can be assessed and a treatment plan can be formulated to avoid long-term complications.

Prevention And Lifestyle Tips

To prevent getting normal weight obesity, certain lifestyle changes can help create a cycle of healthy functioning. These prevention strategies and lifestyle tips are as follows:

Consuming a balanced diet with enough protein, fibre, macro- and micronutrients can create a strong foundation.

Strength training and regular exercise suitable for the body type can help create a strong foundation.

Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle by taking planned movement breaks and doing micro-workouts can help reduce the risk of normal-weight obesity.

Regular health check-ups can ensure that the progression of your health issue is under control and a timely intervention is done to stop it from getting worse.

Having a normal weight doesn't always mean that your internal organs are healthy. The hidden nature of normal-weight obesity serves as a reminder to be proactive in screening and implementing necessary lifestyle changes.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.