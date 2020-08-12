6 Foods That Can Keep You Energised And Prevent Fatigue

Eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables to maintain energy levels

Highlights Start your day with oats to feel energised throughout the day

Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet

Snack on nuts and seeds

Do you often feel tired and fatigued during the day despite catching a good sleep? Well, sometimes it has got to do with your food habits. Eating a lot of food at once can make you feel uncomfortable and sluggish as all of your body's energy is consumed in the process of digesting the food. Not eating at the proper time and skipping meals are also amongst the factors which can contribute to fatigue. So, the first fix is to follow a routine eating pattern with fixed meal timings, keeping the portions in check.

Here are some foods that help you restore the energy and keep fatigue at a bay

1. Fresh seasonal fruits

Including fresh seasonal fruits in your diet will provide you with a bulk of nutrients and will also help you fight fatigue. Seasonal fruits are advised to be eaten because they ripen naturally without any chemical process. Nutrients like co-enzyme Q10, magnesium, potassium, and iron found in many fruits help your body produce and conserve energy.

Also read: 8 Filling Foods That Are Ideal When You Are Trying To Lose Weight

2. Leafy green vegetables

You can always count on green leafy vegetables! Include vegetables like spinach, broccoli, kale, lettuce, or Swiss chard as these are high in vitamins and rich in antioxidants. You can have these vegetables in the form of soup or salad.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are small power banks of energy as they contain healthy fats and fiber. These tiny seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are essential for brain and heart functioning. Chia seeds are also a rich source of Magnesium that is well known to counter the effects of extreme fatigue and stress.

Chia seeds are small power banks of energy as they contain healthy fats and fiber

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Chia Seeds Water: 7 Health Benefits Of Starting Your Day With This Fibre-Rich Drink

4. Nuts

Nuts are perfect for any time munch-on. They make for a great snack filled with many nutrients and promote energy. Nuts like walnuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, pecans, cashews, or hazelnuts are excellent to be included in your routine diet. Not only these help you in maximizing energy but also keep you fuller for longer.

5. Oats

Breakfast with some form of oats can make for a healthy start to your day. They are filled with the goodness of fibers and also provide considerable amounts of protein. Have them with low-fat milk or almond milk and skip on the sugar part. You can add some fruits in your oatmeal and your pack of energy is ready to be consumed. Oats keep you full for longer and provide a steady dose of energy.

Also read: Our Nutritionist Suggests These Healthy Breakfast Options For Kids: Don't Miss These

6. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea contains an antioxidant called apigenin that is really effective to fight against fatigue, insomnia, and chronic stress. Chamomile tea is free of caffeine and is also excellent for those suffering from migraine pain. It can help in regulating blood glucose levels, fight inflammation, and improvement of skin health. One cup a day with multiple benefits, no reason to not give it a shot!

Always go for healthier choices when it comes to eating and this will itself make you feel energetic and free from feeling sluggish and sleepy during the day. And make sure to stay hydrated - water may not provide energy directly but it boosts the energy process in the body. Simple changes can make a big difference eventually!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.