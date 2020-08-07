8 Filling Foods That Are Ideal When You Are Trying To Lose Weight

Eating filling foods can prevent overeating and reduce your overall calorie intake

Highlights Protein and fibre-rich foods are filling in nature

Oatmeal and boiled eggs make for filling breakfast options

Have soups and salads if you want to have filling foods

Diet plays a crucial role when it comes to weight loss. It is not just what you eat, it is also how much you eat that determines how soon you can reach our weight loss goals. Eating foods that are filling in nature can help you feel full for longer, thus reducing hunger pangs and overeating or munching on junk food or unhealthy snacks. In this article, we are going to talk about filling foods that can keep you full for longer, curb your appetite, reduce your overall calorie intake and thus help you lose weight effectively.

Filling foods that you can bank on for weight loss

Foods that are a rich source of fibre and protein are primarily the ones that are filling in nature. Here are some filling foods that you can eat if weight loss is on your mind:

1. Soup

Soup is basically liquid food which is made up of a lot of water. It is usually consumed to recover from illness or after a surgery. Clear soups or broth-based soups should be preferred picks of weight watchers. It is a low-calorie weight loss-friendly food you can have if you are planning to shed some kilos.

Also read: Cycling Health Benefits: Weight Loss, Better Stamina, Toned Body And More

2. Salads

Eating salads is a great way to add fibre to your diet. Fill your plate of salad with lots of leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale, lettuce, etc. Avoid adding processed dressings, cheese, croutons and other unhealthy extras. Broccoli, bell peppers, nuts and seeds and tomatoes are weight loss-friendly filling foods you can add to your salad.

Salads are filling foods that can reduce hunger and prevent overeating later

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are one of the healthiest snacks that you can munch on. They fill you up quickly and provide you with good quality plant-based protein and healthy fats. A handful of nuts in a day are good to go if you want to lose weight. Make sure you don't eat excess of nuts and seeds as they are rich in calories.

Also read: A Fist Full Of Nuts For Good Health: Reasons Why You Should Eat Nuts Daily

4. Avocado

Avocado is a popular fruit in the world of weight loss. They are rich source of healthy fats and potassium. Avocados can be added to your salads. An avocado toast can also make for a great filling breakfast option.

5. Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of protein. They are considered to be an ideal food for keto diet. Boiled eggs for breakfast can make for a filling breakfast option.

6. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese or paneer is a good source of vegetarian protein. It can fill you up quickly and also keep you full for longer. Same is the case with milk. Make sure you practice portion control, though.

Cottage cheese is a rich source of protein

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Protein-Rich Foods: Vegetarians, Here Are Interesting Ways To Add More Protein To Your Diet

7. Oatmeal

The mention of healthy and filling breakfast options cannot go without the mention of oatmeals. Oats are a wonderful source of fibre. You can add milk and some fruits to your oatmeal for nourishing and filling breakfast option.

8. Quinoa

Quinoa is higher in fibre than most other grains. It is thus more filling in nature. It is also a protein-rich grain that can successfully be included in weight loss diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.