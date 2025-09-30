How To Keep Your Prostate Healthy: 6 Tips From Wellness Guru

Prostate health is something many men do not think about — until there is a problem. But did you know that prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men worldwide? While age and genetics play a role, lifestyle choices can make a real difference.

On Tuesday, lifestyle and wellness coach Luke Coutinho shared an Instagram post breaking down how men can look after their prostate. His advice is simple, practical, and all about what you can control: nutrition, movement, sleep, stress and emotional well-being.

Luke started with diet. He recommended six powerful foods for prostate health.

1. Cooked Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which is great for the prostate. Luke suggests cooking them for better absorption. “You can cook them, add them to a salad, a warm salad, or just make a simple tomato soup,” he said.

2. Cruciferous Vegetables

Vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, kale, arugula and radish are next. Luke preferred them cooked, especially for people with thyroid issues, but said raw is also fine if your body tolerates it. “It's always better to cook your crucifers,” he noted.

3. Walnuts

Walnuts are a powerful snack for prostate health, packed with healthy fats and antioxidants.

4. Pumpkin Seeds

Another simple addition to your diet. Just a handful of pumpkin seeds can do wonders.

5. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

These come from fatty fish like salmon, as well as flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. Luke added that supplements can be used too, but only under supervision. “When it comes to supplements, it's always the right quality and the right dosage,” he said.

6. Berries and Green Tea

Blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries are excellent for reducing inflammation. And green tea? Luke recommended three or more cups a day for the benefits.

But food is only part of the picture. Luke Coutinho also emphasised exercise. Kegel exercises, in particular, are great for prostate strength. “Three sets, maybe twice a day,” he stated.

He added that lifestyle habits are just as important as diet. Deep sleep, consistent workouts, stress management, and emotional balance all contribute to prostate health. “Consistency is the magic word,” he reminded his followers.

In his caption, the lifestyle coach explained the science behind his advice. Certain foods help reduce inflammation, balance hormones and support overall function. “When you know this, the kitchen becomes your pharmacy,” he wrote. Luke also encouraged listening to your body and making adjustments: cook if raw foods bother you, and substitute foods if you have allergies.

The wellness coach's message is simple: prevention is possible. By combining the right foods with healthy habits, men can give their prostate the best chance to stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.