5 Simple Food Swaps To Boost Your Gut Health, According To A Harvard-Trained Doctor

Gut health is no longer just about digestion. Experts now connect the gut to energy levels, immunity, mood, inflammation, skin health and even cravings. Inside the digestive system live trillions of bacteria, known as the gut microbiome, and what you eat daily plays a major role in deciding whether the “good” or “bad” bacteria thrive.

The good news? Improving gut health does not always require complicated diets or expensive supplements. Sometimes, small food swaps can make a surprisingly big difference over time.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post about five simple swaps that may support a healthier gut.

1. Swap Processed Deli Meat For Fresh Protein

According to him, processed meats often contain preservatives and additives that may disrupt gut balance and increase inflammation.

Instead, he suggests healthier protein options like:

Grilled chicken or turkey

Eggs

Fatty fish

Tofu

Paneer

These provide protein without heavily processed ingredients.

2. Swap Diet Soda With Sparkling Water And Lemon

Many people choose diet sodas thinking they are healthier, but Dr Sethi points out that artificial sweeteners may affect the microbiome in ways researchers are still studying. A simpler option? Sparkling water with lemon for flavour without artificial additives.

3. Choose Slightly Green Bananas Instead Of Fully Ripe Ones

This swap is all about resistant starch. Slightly green bananas contain more resistant starch, which acts like food for beneficial gut bacteria and may support steadier blood sugar levels, too.

4. Replace Flavoured Yoghurt With Plain Yogurt Or Kefir

Flavoured yoghurts may seem healthy, but many are packed with added sugar. “Flavoured yoghurts are loaded with sugar that kills the very bacteria you're trying to grow,” he explains.

Instead, plain Greek yoghurt, kefir, or dahi provides probiotics without unnecessary sugar.

5. Swap White Bread For Whole Grain Sourdough

Sourdough bread goes through natural fermentation, which may make it easier to digest and lower its glycemic impact compared to regular white bread.

The fermentation process may also produce compounds that support healthy gut bacteria.

Small Changes Matter

The overall message from Dr Sethi's post is simple: gut health improves through consistent everyday habits, not extreme restrictions.

Simple swaps, better fibre intake, less processed food and balanced meals can gradually support:

Better digestion

Reduced bloating

Improved gut bacteria balance

Better overall health

Sometimes, the smallest food choices add up to the biggest long-term changes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.