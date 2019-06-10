5 Significant Tips For Improving Your Mental Well-Being At Work

Discuss your mental health with your employers to get a productive solution

Mental health is of crucial importance. No matter how much you try to get your physical health on point, if you are mentally stressed and exhausted, your overall health will be compromised. Today is Monday, a day which is infamous for causing "Monday blues". No wonder #MondayMotivation trends every week on social media. Monday is the day when people are mostly loaded with new deadlines and weekly plans on their desk. In this article, we are going to talk about some tips about improving your mental health at workplace, and end Monday blues for you, once and for all!

Your workplace can have a huge impact on your mental health. The organisational and managerial environment can play a huge role in determining your stress levels.

Following are some ways that can help boost your mental health at work:

1. Participate in activities: In case there is a yoga or aerobics or meditation session, or even a conference or talk to which all employees are invited, make sure you participate in it. On the face it might seem to be a complete waste of time and something that would be of no help to you. But, engaging in such gatherings can not only bring a change to the otherwise monotonous environment and constant work load, it can also help you engage with other people in the office and make you feel less stressed.

2. Discuss your mental health at workplace: This always works. Your seniors should be aware if there's something that is bothering you at workplace. Never hesitate and follow the path of honesty. Based on your employer's response, you will know how to proceed from thereon. You will either find a way to feel less stressed and more positive, or you will know if you want to make a switch. Nothing comes before your own on health after all!

Discuss your mental health at workplace and take a decision accordingly

3. Promote a work-life balance: This should be your ultimate goal. Only you know which path to follow in order to balance both your personal and professional life. Make no excuses at work, and at home. Try not to bring work back home and focus on devoting undivided attention to your work and your family. Have a positive approach towards your to-do's and this will make you feel more accomplished as a person.

4. Avoid engaging in gossip and office politics: This may be a rare occurrence. But you can make efforts at an individual level to prevent engaging in gossip and office politics. Go for a clean slate and try to see the good in people. It will make you feel lighter and less negative about your office.

5. Decorate your workstation: No matter how small your workstation is, install some miniature plant pots, have pictures of your loved ones, and notes of positivity and motivation in front of you. It is a small but a very significant step you can take in liking your work place and improving your mental health at work.

