5 Reasons Why Magnesium Is Essential For Women

Pumpkin seeds are a great source of magnesium

Magnesium plays a crucial role in maintaining good health for everyone. However, it holds particular significance for women's well-being. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra dedicates her latest post talking about the benefits of magnesium. According to her, magnesium offers various benefits specifically tailored to females. It can help alleviate the discomfort of period pain, providing relief during those challenging days. Moreover, magnesium supports improved sleep quality, aiding in relaxation and promoting restful nights. Additionally, this vital mineral contributes to the fight against chronic diseases by reducing markers such as CRP and interleukin-6.

Amazing health benefits of magnesium

- Reduces Menstrual Pain:

Magnesium has been shown to effectively reduce menstrual pain (dysmenorrhea). It works by relaxing the muscles of the uterus and decreasing the production of prostaglandins, which are compounds that contribute to menstrual cramps.

- Improves Sleep Quality:

Magnesium promotes relaxation and helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. It plays a vital role in the production of melatonin, the hormone that controls our sleep patterns. By ensuring optimal levels of magnesium, you can support the production of melatonin, which can improve sleep quality and help you achieve a restful night.

- Supports Bone Health:

Magnesium is essential for the conversion of vitamin D into its active form. This, in turn, supports calcium absorption and metabolism, as well as normal parathyroid hormone function. Women are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis and bone fractures, especially after menopause. Adequate magnesium intake is crucial for maintaining strong bones and reducing the risk of these conditions.

- Reduces Inflammation:

Low magnesium intake has been linked to increased levels of inflammation. Magnesium helps reduce markers of inflammation, such as C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin-6. By keeping inflammation in check, magnesium contributes to healthier ageing and a reduced risk of chronic diseases.

- Enhances Sleep:

Magnesium promotes healthy sleep by supporting the production of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation and sleep. For women who struggle with sleep disturbances or insomnia, ensuring sufficient magnesium levels may help improve sleep quality and duration.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.