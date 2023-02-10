Magnesium Deficiency Symptoms: Watch Out For These Common Signs; Know Food Sources

Pumpkin seeds are loaded with magnesium

Feeling exhausted is extremely common in people these days. Fatigue refers to a feeling of tiredness, which is accompanied with a loss of energy. It could be a symptom of various abnormalities in the body like fever, nutrient or mineral deficiency, lack of sleep, burnout, lung diseases, heart diseases and so on. You can fix this by making a few tweaks in your lifestyle, such as getting more sleep, having a wholesome and nutritional diet, drinking more fluids, taking multivitamins, and cutting down on caffeine and alcohol. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests keeping a check on the magnesium level of the body. According to her, fatigue or weakness is a result of a deficiency of magnesium.

She explains that magnesium is the fourth most abundant cation (positively charged ion) in the body, so it plays an important physiological role in many of its functions.

The chronic fatigue syndrome is characterised by flu-like symptoms that are followed by months or years of disabling lethargy as well as mood alterations. Lovneet Batra says the syndrome has been "linked with low magnesium status."

Source of Magnesium:

It is found in abundance in green leafy vegetables, which are rich in magnesium-containing chlorophyll). Cereals, grains, nuts and legumes are also a source of magnesium.

Some other magnesium rich-foods are-

1. Pumpkin Seeds: These seeds can be easily added to the diet. You can use pumpkin seeds in salads, overnight smoothie bowls, or as a quick mid-snack. Compared to roasting, having them raw is a lot better for the absorption of nutrients.

2. Bananas: This fruit is rich in magnesium. It can be consumed in smoothies, with overnight oats, or as a part of the fruit plate. You can simply eat a banana as first thing in the morning

3. Brown rice: Replace your white rice with brown ones. Over the years, it has become a popular choice among health enthusiasts and can help you improve magnesium levels.

4. Curd: A bowl of curd with your lunch can do wonders. Apart from its probiotic properties which improve gut health, curd is a good source of magnesium as well.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.