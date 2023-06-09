Menstrual Cramps Remedies: Here's How Heat Therapy Helps Relieve Period Pain

Every woman hates the 'that time of the month.' Menstruation is the monthly shedding of the lining of the uterus. The usual monthly bleeding is often accompanied by cramps, mood swings, nausea, headaches and unusual food cravings. Menstrual cramps are often characterized by throbbing pain or cramping pains in the lower abdomen. Women may experience this pain just before or during the menstrual cycle. Some women experience mild pain which can be easily ignored. On the other hand, others experience severe pain which can interfere with day-to-day activities. Menstrual cramps can be normal or some underlying health condition can also cause severe pain.

Other than taking painkillers, there are several remedies that can help manage menstrual cramps naturally. One of the most common and effective methods is heat therapy. In this article, let's understand how heat therapy can help you provide some relief.

Heat therapy for menstrual cramps: Here's how it helps

Dr Astha Dayal, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital Gurugram explains, "Painful menstrual cramps or dysmenorrhea (painful periods) can cause pain in the lower abdominal region or backache and radiates to legs. In most cases, there is no pelvic pathology. Along with the pain, one can also experience vomiting, diarrhea, headache, nausea and sweating. It is common in reproductive age group females."

Cause of the pain

Dr Dayal explains that menstrual cramps occur due to pelvic congestion and water retention, which causes nerve compression and muscular spasm.

The role of heat therapy

She adds that the superficial heat, heat pad, hot towels or hot water bags release water retention and congestion. It also helps relieve muscle spasms.

Heat therapy also helps relieve inflammation and increase blood circulation around the pelvic region.

Some women also experience swelling and nerve compression. Heat therapy is a great method that can help deal with these issues as well.

(Dr. Astha Dayal, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.